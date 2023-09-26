Shrek Can Soon Kick You Out of His Swamp Airbnb!

If there was one thing that Shrek hated, it was people showing up to his swamp home unannounced. But now, you too can be a guest there, whether Shrek likes it or not. Fans of the film franchise can now take a trip to Scotland and rent out a Shrek-inspired Airbnb!

Looking like the perfect swamp cabin come to life, this Airbnb is ideal for any fan of the 2001 movie starring Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy. You can wake up in the morning and make waffles if that’s what your heart desires. Or to honor Donkey, of course. Are you thinking to yourself, “Well clearly, this is going to cost me so much money?” Think again! Airbnb is honoring our childhood memories of Shrek by doing this as a special free treat for fans and will make a donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity. You just have to be one of the lucky ones to nab a reservation while they last.

The Airbnb website describes the swamp lodging as follows: “Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre… and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly. I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the “BEWARE” signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Shrek’s swamp will be available to book a stay at on Airbnb starting October 13. pic.twitter.com/qyukn9REJw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 26, 2023

Reservations go up on October 13th at 1 PM EDT for a limited time only, so make sure to get yours while you can. Because what Shrek fan doesn’t want to go to Scotland?!

What are you doing in my swamp?!

The older I get, the more I relate to Shrek. Mainly in that I too want no one to bother me and would like to just hide away in a swamp. While a plane ticket to Scotland isn’t included, you still get a free stay to live your best ogre life. This seems like our childhood dreams becoming a reality. Especially since we can loudly exclaim “What are you doing in my swamp?!” to the next person who shows up, right? That has to be the welcome call.

Personally, I hope there is a whole watch party situation and a Shrek–themed party that unfolds when you arrive, including the song from when Shrek and Donkey go to the castle.

Genuinely, this is pretty cool. So best of luck getting that booking. Besides, who doesn’t want to go spend some time in Scotland just for the hell of it?

(featured image: Dreamworks)

