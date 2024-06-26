‘Shrek’ Fans Just Got Some Shrekcellent News

There may not have been a Shrek movie for a while, but it’s one of those franchises that doesn’t go away, and Shrek 5 is finally on the horizon.

While the last movie to actually feature Shrek himself was all the way back in 2010, his feline friend Puss in Boots has had a successful spinoff series, and we last caught up with him in 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was a big financial and critical success. It also happened to end with a tease that Puss in Boots would soon be reunite with Shrek and co. again.

Now it seems like that tease is coming to fruition! Shrek 5 is on the way. Back in April 2023, Chris Meledandri stated that there was “tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return” for a new installment. After that, there was radio silence on the project for a bit, but now actor Eddie Murphy has shared an important update.

Who is in the cast for Shrek 5?

We know for a fact that Eddie Murphy will be back as Donkey! In fact, he’s already recorded some of his lines. He told Collider that work began on the project “months ago” and that a Donkey spinoff movie was also on the way. But more on that in a minute!

Antonio Bandaras, a.k.a. Puss in Boots himself, is also most likely in the cast. He told Deadline in December 2022, “I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another,” and sung the praises of the franchise.

That just leaves Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz as Shrek and Fiona, but it’s probably safe to assume they’ll return. Diaz announced she was retiring from acting back in 2018, but since then, she’s un-retired and has a few projects in the pipeline. Hopefully, one of them is Shrek 5.

Is there is a Donkey spinoff movie?

After announcing that he’d begun work on Shrek 5, Murphy went on to say, “Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

Donkey was always a very popular character in the Shrek franchise, and Murphy clearly had the time of his life playing him. There’s no further details at the moment about what the Donkey movie might be about (maybe it’s a prequel?) or when it might be released, but stay tuned!

When will Shrek 5 come out?

Fans have had to wait a long time to see their favorite green guy on the big screen again, but according to Murphy, the release date for Shrek 5 will be sometime in 2025. This is subject to change of course, but hopefully the wait will soon be ogre—sorry, over.

