Showtime just released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming horror series ‘Let the Right One In’, an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 Swedish novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. But fans likely know LTROI from the haunting 2008 Swedish romantic horror film directed by Tomas Alfredson, and its solid American remake in 2010, Let Me In, which was directed by Matt Reeves (The Batman) and starred a young Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

The films/novel follow an alienated young boy as he befriends his new neighbor, a shy little girl who happens to be a child vampire. In the new series, the girl, Eleanor, is played by Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series) and her father Mark is played by Demián Bichir (The Nun, Godzilla vs. Kong). The series also stars Anika Noni Rose (Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead).

The showrunner of the series is Andrew Hinderaker, who previously worked on Penny Dreadful and Netflix’s Away. The teaser captures the moody, creepy feel of the original films, with an expanded lore around Eleanor’s vampirism. There’s a lot to like here, between compelling actors, stylish filmmaking, and the always entertaining vampire genre.

Let the Right One In premieres on October 7 on Showtime.

Florida public schools are allowing military veterans to teach without degrees. (via Military Times)

The Biden administration makes an offer for the release of Brittney Griner. (via CNBC)

Sylvester Stallone is a retired superhero in the ‘Samaritan’ trailer:

We’re not convinced by Vanessa Lachey’s body inclusivity claim on ‘Love Is Blind’. (via Buzzfeed)

VFX artists tear into Marvel’s demanding and chaotic work schedule. (via Vulture)

We’re getting a ‘Life Is Strange’ prose novel AND a trailer!

We're delighted to announce the first official #LifeIsStrange prose novel, 'Steph's Story', is coming March 21, 2023 from @titanbooks! Written by @rosieethor, it delves into Steph's life on the road with bandmate Izzie. Look for the synopsis and pre-order details soon! pic.twitter.com/uFNIYcJgy3 — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) July 27, 2022

