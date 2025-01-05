Yes, Shetland fans, the show has been renewed for a tenth season! When the BBC officially announced that Shetland would return for season 9 with Ashley Jensen’s Ruth Calder, they simultaneously confirmed that they’d also commissioned season 10 of the hit Scottish detective drama.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about Shetland season 10.

Shetland season 10 release window

Unfortunately, it will be a while before we see Shetland season 10, as the series’ ninth season has only just concluded on BBC One and BritBox. Thankfully, though, the BBC never makes us wait as long as Netflix does. The upcoming season will be filmed this year and is expected to premiere in the U.K. near the end of 2025, just a year after season 9’s release. It should arrive in the U.S. shortly after.

Which cast members will return for Shetland season 10?

While it’s currently impossible to know who this season’s guest stars will be (each season of Shetland introduces an entirely new group of islanders), we can confirm that Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell will be returning as DCI Ruth Calder and newly promoted DI Alison “Tosh” McIntosh, respectively. We’d also expect the show’s other regular cast members, including Steven Robertson (Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Billy McBride), and Anne Kidd (Cora McLean), to return as well.

What is the plot for Shetland season 10?

Right now, it’s hard to say what the plot for Shetland season 10 will be. A new mystery and a new cast await us. It will be interesting to see how Alison and Ruth’s friendship and working partnership develop further, however; after season 9, they’ve become genuine friends, with a bond that can only truly be formed under immense, homicide-related pressure. Is there anything that could tear them apart?

For now, you can rewatch all seasons of Shetland on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and BritBox in North America.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy