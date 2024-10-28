‘She’s not impressive’: Tucker Carlson’s attempt to smear Kamala Harris is unmistakenly racist and intentionally misleading

Tucker Carlson is just making things up now. This time, in an effort to be racist towards Kamala Harris. At the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in NYC, Carlson claimed Harris is “Samoan and Malaysian.” She is not.

Harris, who is currently running for president with her VP pick Tim Walz, is of Indian and Jamaican decent. Carlson has made a name for himself for spewing hatred on Fox News. Now, he is just another Trump lackie in the MAGA machine. Taking the stage prior to Trump, Carlson got on stage to push this racist and incorrect rhetoric about Harris.

“It’s gonna be pretty hard to look at us and say, ’You know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s just so impressive as the first Samoan-Malaysian, low-IQ, former California prosecutor ever to be elected president,” Carlson said in his speech. “It was just a groundswell of popular support, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just a freak or a criminal.”

Beyond insulting Harris’ IQ and making up her heritage (she has never said she was Samoan or Malaysian), Carlson went on to say that she isn’t an “impressive” person. That is again, false. Harris is quite literally the first woman to ever serve as Vice President of the United States. That alone is impressive without the rest of her accomplishments as a lawyer and senator.

“She’s not impressive,” Carlson said. “It’s very hard for me to believe the rest of us are going to say, ‘You know what, [MSNBC host] Joe Scarborough, you’re right, you’re right. She won fair and square because she’s just so impressive!’”

Tucker: it's going to be pretty tough for them.. say.. Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she's so impressive. As the first is a Samoan Malaysian low I.Q. former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.. pic.twitter.com/s0Vtbzhbgp — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

At this point, Trump fans are just being openly racist and pretending like they’re making “jokes” or knocking someone down a few pegs. It is disgusting.

Remember when Tucker Carlson got fired from Fox News?

For more than a year, Tucker Carlson has been somewhat unemployed. Back in the spring of 2023, Fox News decided to part ways with Carlson and did not state why he was no longer a part of their network. Many had their suspicions but nothing was actually stated as the reason from Fox News.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” a statement by the network read. “Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Carlson was one of the voices that claimed that the January 6 insurrection was “peaceful” and rumors swirled about his hatred of Trump. So I don’t know what happened between leaving Fox News and the MAGA rally but clearly, he missed the negative press.

Lying about Harris’ heritage is just racist and disgusting. It isn’t funny or cute to poke at something like that and maybe Carlson said she was a completely different race because he is that oblivious. But knowing how he operates, there was a reason for this and it’s disgusting.

