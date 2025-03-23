‘Sherwood’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

Based on true events, Sherwood has been a massive hit for the BBC and BritBox, and with good reason. Yes, it’s a sweeping, high-stakes crime drama, and the tension and violence is even more pronounced in Sherwood season 2. Amidst the darkness, though, there are moments of real humanity, and the series never loses sight of its politically charged narrative or the history of Nottinghamshire.

Thankfully, we already know the BBC has renewed Sherwood for season 3 (it was renewed before season 2 even aired in the U.S.). Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season.

Sherwood season 3 release window

Filming has yet to begin, and there was a two-year wait between Sherwood season 1 and season 2. As such, we’d expect Sherwood season 3 to premiere in the U.K. sometime in the summer of 2026, with the BritBox premiere soon after. This is still speculative, though. As filming has yet to begin, anything could potentially delay production.

Sherwood season 3 cast

Given Sherwood’s leading man, David Morrissey, who portrays Ian St Clair in the show, has provided his thoughts on what he’d like to see in season 3 (more on that below), there’s no reason to expect he won’t return. We’d also expect Lesley Manville to reprise her role as Julie Jackson. The two struck up a heartwarming and much-needed relationship in season 2, and I, for one, would love to see that continue.

As for Sherwood’s other leading players, like Lorraine Ashbourne’s Daphne Sparrow and the rest of the (remaining) Sparrow family, it’s hard to say for certain what the future holds for them, though Ashbourne has been a highlight of the show since season 1.

In any case, there will be plenty of new cast members to contend with as well.

Sherwood season 3 plot

When David Morrissey was asked what he’d like Sherwood creator James Graham to focus on in season 3, the actor replied that he’d like to “explore what is happening under a Labour government.”

“How things are attempting to change as opposed to how things are changing. I think [prime minister] Starmer has a tightrope that he needs to walk in the next two or three years so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out in people’s lives.”

Though Labour’s obliteration of the Tories was initially cause for celebration in 2024, there’s understandable unrest among the British public now, especially concerning the government’s welfare, benefits, and austerity policies. Whether that will affect Sherwood season 3 remains to be seen. The North has historically favored Labour, so it could cause some serious political tension.

Graham also promised that he was “determined to deliver for them [the audience] in a series three, which will be a new set of stories, and the continuation—and completion—of some strands I’ve been dreaming of for some time.” Will Julie’s story evolve beyond her dead husband and her relationship with Ian? Will it examine Rory Sparrow’s move away from his family’s criminal legacy? Will the series dive deep into the effects of violence, crime, and subsequent punishment? I have no idea, but I can’t wait to find out.

