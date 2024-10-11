BAFTA-winning U.K. crime drama ‘Sherwood’ returns for season 2

U.K. crime drama Sherwood, which boasts a miraculous 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, will soon be returning to our screens in the U.S. The second season, which is fully available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the U.K., will premiere on BritBox on November 14, 2024.

Recommended Videos

What will Sherwood season 2 be about?

The first season of Sherwood centered on a community reeling from two murders and the lasting effects of undercover police investigations that took place during the 1980s. Amid the chaos, DCI Ian St Clair (David Morrissey) teamed up with former rival DI Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister), who together uncovered that one of the town’s most prominent residents used to be an undercover cop.

Themes of betrayal, revenge, and rivalry will continue to be explored in season 2. The official synopsis for Sherwood season 2, as revealed to us by BritBox, is as follows:

“Set in the present day, [Sherwood season 2] introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal. Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long.”

An official trailer for Sherwood season 2 has been released as well. You can watch it below:

Who’s in the cast of Sherwood season 2?

Joining David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) as DCI Ian St Clair in Sherwood season 2 is Lesley Manville (The Crown) as Julie Jackson, Monica Dolan (Mr. Bates vs the Post Office) as Ann Branson, David Harewood (Supergirl) as Denis Bottomley, Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton) as Daphne Sparrow, Robert Lindsay (Galavant) as Franklin Warner, Perry Fitzpatrick (Hullraisers) as Rory Sparrow, Christine Bottomley (Domina) as Rachel Crossley, and Stephen Dillane (Alex Rider) as Roy Branson.

Sherwood season 2 was filmed on location in Nottingham, England. Written by James Graham, the new series consists of six hour-long episodes, with two episodes airing weekly on BritBox.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy