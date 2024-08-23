The Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter drama, explained

Following the release of her album Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter has sparked speculation about a possible love triangle between her, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes.

Sabrina Carpenter has been the center of attention ever since her album Short n’ Sweet was released on August 23, 2024. Fans have been hyper-analyzing songs from the album, which has led to speculation that some tracks reference her short-lived relationship with Shawn Mendes. Many also believe her songs hint at Camila Cabello being the reason the two eventually went their separate ways.

Want to know the tea? Then let’s discuss it!

Sabrina Carpenter & Shawn Mendes supposed relationship timeline

In February 2023, gossip source Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip that claimed Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were together at Horses, a restaurant in Los Angeles. When asked for more details, the tipster claimed Sabrina was wearing a brown miniskirt, while Shawn Mendes stood out with his shaved head and white sweater. According to the source, the two were “very comfortable.”

Not long after, photos of Carpenter and Mendes walking around Los Angeles were shared by shared by Us Weekly. According to sources, Carpenter appeared to be wearing one of Mendes’ hoodies.

? | @SabrinaAnnLynn and @ShawnMendes spotted out together this past weekend in LA pic.twitter.com/ipzZiH5QVF — Sabrina Carpenter Updates ? (@sabrinaupdatehq) February 28, 2023

It did not take fans long to discover that Carpenter had interacted with Mendes’ posts online as early as December 2022. In January, Instagram posts hinted that the two were in Paris at the same time, at the same hotel.

In March, the two were spotted leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together. Just days after, they were spotted hanging out at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. While they never confirmed they were dating, Entertainment Tonight says a source informed them that the two were, in fact, seeing each other.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together.



pic.twitter.com/NiR6qfO91Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2023

However, Mendes quickly shut the rumors down, telling RTL Boulevard that they were not dating. The two were not seen together publicly after, and many speculate their relationship ended between mid-March and April. Not long after, Camila Cabello and Mendes reportedly got back together.

During a Q&A in LA, a fan asked @ShawnMendes if he was dating @Camila_Cabello. Mendes shook his head no. pic.twitter.com/Canynk3MvJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2019

Is Camila Cabello the reason Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes broke up?

Several songs on Carpenter’s album hint at the potential reason her relationship with Mendes didn’t work. In “Coincidence,” Carpenter sings about how her boyfriend was pursuing his ex-girlfriend while still with her. The song also talks about having a sixth sense and knowing the exact moment her boyfriend will leave her for his ex.

Many believe this song talks about how Camila Cabello intervened in her relationship with Shawn Mendes, causing them to break up. Some lyrics read,

Last week, you didn’t have any doubts

This week, you’re holding space for her tongue in your mouth

Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less

Tryna turn the past into the present tense, huh

Suckin’ up to all of your mutual friends “Coincidence” -Sabrina Carpenter

After the album dropped, fans reportedly found “proof” that Cabello was intervening with Mendes and Carpenter’s relationship. Fans discovered that during the time Carpenter and Mendes were reportedly together, Cabello was seen liking posts by Carpenter or about her. Many believe this lines up with the narrative Carpenter painted in “Coincidence.”

Fans also resurfaced a clip from the Call Her Daddy podcast from March 2024, where Cabello admits that her getting back together with Mendes was impulsive. She confessed that she is bad at going no-contact with her exes and does not hesitate to text them if she feels the urge. She added that at one point, she used to stalk her boyfriends’ ex-girlfriends, claiming it was “psycho.”

As of this writing, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello have not responded to the drama.

