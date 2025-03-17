Sharon Stone is mad she was removed from a Blake Lively movie she was never cast in…

When it comes to movies, sometimes scenes get cut and an entire actor’s role is removed from the film. It happens. What happened to Sharon Stone and Another Simple Favor is…well, decidedly NOT that.

Recommended Videos

The Basic Instinct actor took to Instagram to reveal that she was reportedly cast in a role in the sequel to the Paul Feig film A Simple Favor starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Stone wrote in the comments of of an E! News post that she was cast and removed without her knowledge. “I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all,” she wrote. “LOVED it.”

Sources close to the production say that Stone never was officially cast in the film, according to Entertainment Weekly. The studio and Stone’s representatives haven’t yet given a statement to the outlet either. According to the source, no deal was ever made and they say that Stone never filmed any scenes for the film.

Was this the way that Stone found out that she wasn’t cast in the film? Maybe she missed the SXSW premiere or the photos that have come out about the movie thus far and just wasn’t aware that it was already done and being released? Or maybe she thought she filmed something for the film and didn’t know it wasn’t for Another Simple Favor. Whatever the case, the sources claim that Stone was never officially cast in the film.

These things can get complicated. So it isn’t necessarily on Stone for not knowing whether or not she was in the movie and we haven’t heard official word from MGM Studios or Feig. So for now, we just have to go on what this “source” told Entertainment Weekly.

If she never filmed for the movie, it is an odd comment. Because you should, in that instance, know that you aren’t in the film. But who knows what is going on in this case. This seems like one of those moments where Stone was in talks to be a part of it and it didn’t work out and she maybe didn’t get the memo. For now, we just don’t know what the situation is but it doesn’t seem like she filmed the movie at all…







The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy