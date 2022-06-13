‘Shadow & Bone’ Series Gets Unexpected Updates at Netflix Geeked Week

One of Netflix’s 2021 breakout hits was the popular adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s novels set within the Grishaverse, Shadow & Bone. Currently, the Grishaverse sits at nine, going on ten books. These published novels include the Shadow & Bone trilogy, the Six of Crows duology, King of Scars duology, and two standalone novels, The Language of Thrones and The Lives of Saints. Netflix’s adaptation of Shadow & Bone proved a major surprise to readers as it started the series with characters from both Shadow & Bone and Six of Crows.

Last week, on Day 5 of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the media company announced a new expansion into this world. Now, you can make the choices yourself through a Shadow & Bone video game! Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a single-player, narrative role-playing game where you travel the Grishaverse. Developed by Chimera Entertainment, the game will be available, upon its release, via the Netflix app on iOS and Android.

In the game, you’ll be able to collect items and abilities and build a party of travelers. On the Tudum announcement post, Netflix teases, “No word yet on whether you’ll be able to gamble at the Crow Club.”

What to do while we wait for Destinies

In addition to Destinies announcement, Shadow & Bone season two wrapped in Budapest, Hungary at the start of June. So, I’d guess that this means that we’ll be getting season two early next year. While there was no high-resolution imagery from the game shared officially by Netflix, you could see a few bits of the interface in the live stream. This rogue RPG game footage will probably be released alongside, or soon after, season two of the show.

There’s also Bardugo’s tenth Grishaverse novel and the first graphic novel set in this world coming this fall. Demon in the Wood will serve as a prequel novel to the show and release on September 27.

