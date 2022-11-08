Severance was arguably the most creative and ambitious series of 2022—and Season 2 is on its way.

Severance centers on four employees of Lumon Industries: Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan. Mark and the others have been severed, meaning that they have implants in their brains that separate their work memories from the rest of their lives, effectively turning each of them into two different people. But surprise, surprise: the corporation that forces its employees to hand over their memories turns out to be pretty evil, and Mark discovers a web of lies and control extending far beyond his basement cubicle.

Adam Scott told AV Club how interesting and challenging it was to play two different versions of Mark (or, as Lumon workers say, his “innie” and “outie”). According to Scott, “Splitting up the character was an interesting journey … One [version of Mark] has 40 or so odd years of experience, the other has two and a half years of being alive inside Lumon. It became a matter of how it manifests emotionally, physically, and if there’s a slightly different tenor in the voice. Finding out all these things about Mark Scout was really fun.”

Season 1 ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, so if you’re champing at the bit to find out what happens next, you’re not alone. Here’s everything we know so far!

Release window

Right now, there’s no word on a possible release date. However, Apple TV Plus did announce that Season 2 has started filming.

Every time you find yourself here, it’s because you chose to come back.#Severance Season 2 filming has started. pic.twitter.com/4AgEFHEgV9 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) October 31, 2022

Given that filming is underway, we could potentially get Season 2 sometime in 2023 or early 2024—but that’s pure speculation for now.

Cast

After that Season 1 cliffhanger, we can expect the following cast members to return for Season 2:

Adam Scott as Mark

Britt Lower as Helly

John Turturo as Irving

Zach Cherry as Dylan

Tramell Tilman as Milchick

Christopher Walken as Burt

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Jen Tullock as Mark’s sister Devon

Michael Chernus as Mark’s brother-in-law Ricken

Dichen Lachman as Gemma / Ms. Casey

As we see more of the world of Lumon Industries, though, we’ll also be treated to these new cast members, although we don’t know what roles they’ll be playing yet.

Gwendoline Christie (Games of Thrones, Star Wars, The Sandman)

Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia)

Bob Balaban (The Chair)

Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast)

John Noble (Fringe)

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist)

Alia Shawkat (Search Party)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Plot

We don’t know the Season 2 plot yet, but we can make a few guesses based on the events of Season 1.

In the Season 1 finale, Mark, Helly, Dylan, and Irving launch a daring plan to spread the truth about what’s happening to innies on the severed floor of Lumon. Dylan sneaks into the control room to wake up Mark, Helly, and Irving after hours, and all hell breaks loose.

Mark finds out that his outie’s deceased wife is actually Lumon’s Ms. Casey, while Devon finds out that her lactation consultant is actually Mark’s boss. All signs point to a conspiracy that reaches far beyond Lumon’s walls.

Meanwhile, Helly finds out that her outie is none other than Helena Eagan, the daughter of Lumon’s CEO. Helly wakes up at a Lumon gala, where Helena is expected to give a speech about all the benefits of severance, but when Helly reaches the stage, she announces that Lumon imprisons and tortures its severed employees. Helly also finds out that her father wants everyone to be “children of Kier”—that is, severed.

Season 2 will presumably pick up where Season 1 left off, with Mark, Helly, Dylan, and Irving dealing with the fallout of their plan. How will their outies react to what happened? Mark may launch a search for Gemma, while Irving grapples with waking up in front of his old crush Burt’s house. Helena and Dylan may not be happy with what their innies have done.

The first look that Apple Plus tweeted, showing Adam Scott as Mark on the director’s monitor, gives us a tiny clue about what may happen in Season 2. The shot seems to show Mark on Lumon’s severed floor, meaning that he chose to go back to work after the events at Ricken’s party. Mark could try to figure out how to communicate with his innie in his quest to find Gemma and find out what’s happening at Lumon.

We’ll keep updating this article as news comes out, so stay tuned!

