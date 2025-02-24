‘Severance’ season 2 episode 7 release date, confirmed

Drop whatever you’re doing and go watch Severance right now if you haven’t already. If you start now, you’ll be ready in time for Severance season 2 episode 7, which now has a confirmed release date.

Potential Severance spoilers down below

Have you ever had that sinking feeling inside of you while you’re working a deadend office job? Ever wish that the week would end faster and that there’s seemingly two versions of you living entirely different worlds? Severance captures this feeling quite eloquently, both literally and metaphorically. The Apple TV+ show first premiered on February 18, 2022, and has since gone on to critical acclaim across the board.

According to Sportskeeda, Severance season 2 episode 7 is set to kick off on February 28, 2025 at 12 AM ET. This episode follows the continued struggles of Mark Scout, both for his innie and outie. Outie Mark still has to deal with the reintegration process, while Innie Mark has to deal with the passing of his wife Ms. Casey. Also, apparently, Innie Mark and Helly Riggs finally have sex, which many fans have been waiting for all along.

Severance is many things, but I want to touch on one core theme that I think best exemplifies what it’s all about. Earlier, I talked about alienation in the workplace, something that is made metaphor in the surgery operation that Lumon employees go through to split their memories and experiences into a work/home divide. Although the show is sci-fi, this hits fairly close to home as to how Capitalism works in general.

We’ve probably all felt this duality at some point: that we’re just wearing masks or personas during everyday routine. There’s a kind of automation program that flicks on the second you clock into work. You feel like your work self isn’t your true self, that you’re just running a script designed by executive overhead to make you the most efficient model employee possible.

In Severance, the set designs of the corporation Lumos are cold, clinical, unwelcoming. They fit right in with the standard way office dystopian media portrays the workplace. While outside of Lumos, life is vibrant, colorful, and complex. The split between Outies and Innies manifests itself as a Real sense of self vs the cold automated fake persona crafted for paychecks.

It seems the production team behind the show has done a great job, as this message resonates far and wide. As said by IMDb, the show has racked up a stunning 28 wins and 105 nominations in various award ceremonies for television. And I can’t wait to see what else season 2 has in store for us.

You can watch Severance on streaming platforms Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Check out our article on the 10 best Severance fan theories ranked too.

