Severance fans have a haunting theory about that finale

Severance season 2 has come to a close and with it comes one of the more upsetting final shots yet. We were left with another cliffhanger and it really does hurt to watch happen.

Recommended Videos

At the end of the episode “Cold Harbor,” Mark (Adam Scott) is trying to get Gemma (Dichen Lachman) as Ms. Casey off the severed floor. When they get to the door, Mark let’s Gemma go through into the hall and pull the door shut behind her, trapping himself on the severed floor with Helly R. (Britt Lower).

The two run away from the door with Gemma watching her husband run away with Helly and it hurts for a number of reasons. One being that she was taunted by the doctor (Robby Benson) that Mark had moved on and she doesn’t necessarily know that her husband is severed. That’s an easy fix if she goes and talks to Devon (Jen Tullock).

But the theory that fans have that actually hurts to think about is a trick that the show made earlier in the season. For many, the twist that Helly R. was actually Helena on the severed floor at the start of the season felt obvious. But if this theory is true, that “obvious” turned into the darkest twist to the show yet.

The idea is that Helly R.’s pull to Mark, her desire to keep him on the severed floor wasn’t Helly R. at all but, instead, Helena trying to trap Mark there as they did to Gemma originally. The reason? Something that Irving (John Turturro) said when he revealed that Helena was pretending to be Helly.

Irving pointed out that Helena’s version of Helly was cruel. His Helly was not that way. And fans picked this up in the finale when Helly convinces Mark S. to leave Gemma behind when the two knew what Mark Scout went through to get her back.

“that was cruel. helly was never cruel.” pic.twitter.com/RgDp9LJ1ev — ellie (@joelmillerrs) March 21, 2025

Irving was right…

I do think that Helly R. came back at some point because I do think her shared moment with Mark in the abandoned office was her. And I think when she’d go to yell at Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) that it is actually Helly R. but I also think that, given what happened last time, that maybe even Milchick would not be aware if they allowed Helena back on the floor.

Could she have been Helly for a short period until Mark Scout didn’t come to work? Or was this just Helly R. pulling a bit of a Helena and showing us that the innies and the outies are a lot more similar than the two want to believe?

I do think that Mark S. was torn because of Helena and Helly R. and it then, in turn, trapped Mark Scout in Lumon. But trying to figure out if Helena or Helly was the one to trap him there is going to definitely be what fans spend our time waiting on. I just want to know whether Mark and Gemma will get to be happy together.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy