‘Don’t just go out there and s**t on something’: Sebastian Stan jumps to the MCU’s defense (again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has its detractors, but the people who arguably owe their careers to it will defend it vehemently, like Sebastian Stan.

Stan has played Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier ever since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The role helped make him a star, so it’s not surprising that Stan stands up for the MCU using the strongest possible language whenever he can. He did so recently while being interviewed by GQ UK magazine for his upcoming movie The Apprentice, where he controversially plays former U.S. president and convicted felon Donald Trump.

When GQ brought up how the MCU has faced increasing criticism since Avengers: Endgame, Stan said, “I’ve never been part of a company that puts so much heart and thought into anything.” He went on to say, making his stance extremely clear:

“I think if Marvel was gone, it’d be such a big hole to try and fill up. Don’t just go out there and s**t on something without offering something better.”

Of course, many would argue that production companies keep trying to offer something better, but are overlooked due to the constant stream of Marvel movies. But still, Stan is entitled to his opinion, and he feels the same way about the Marvel haters. “It’s become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films]. And that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion,” he told Variety back in September.

He continued:

“But they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well. This is an artery traveling through the system of this entire machinery that’s Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledge. Sometimes I get protective of it because the intention is really f***ing good. It’s just f***ing hard to make a good movie over and over again.”

Plenty would disagree, however, about the quality of the movies—or have doubts about all of that machinery and how it makes its money.

Stan also recently went to bat for Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, whom he called “the most selfless man on this planet.” He explained, “His big motto is ‘The best idea wins.’ It just comes from a good place—and that’s the only reason why sometimes I get protective of [the MCU]. Because the intention is really good.”

No one will ever agree on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that’s okay. Those who love it can watch Thunderbolts*, which includes Sebastian Stan when it comes out in 2025, and those who hate it can opt to see a more daring movie, like The Apprentice. Hey, Stan wins either way!

