Things We Saw Today: Sebastian Stan Brought Fun Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stories to Seth Meyers

Press for Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still underway and that means that stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are taking to the talk show circuit to get fans exciting about the Disney+ series. Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier) headed to Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk all things Marvel.

From Anthony Mackie being a close talker to Sebastian Stan’s failed hashtag for Bucky taking Europe, the interview is a fun look into Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Stan’s appreciation for the show and bringing Bucky Barnes to life.

“Usually by the end of the press tours, you get closer and closer to the age, but yeah I think we both take quite a lot of Advil,” Sebastian Stan said when Seth Meyers asked him about whether or not the “recovery” from his action scenes is harder to cope with now that he’s a bit older. (Stan has been playing Bucky Barnes for the last ten years). I do have to say though that the old lady he talked about blasting Frank Sinatra? That’s going to be me in like 40 years, just blasting Frank for everyone to enjoy.

Sebastian Stan does an incredible job bringing Bucky Barnes to life, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has in store for James Buchanan Barnes and Sam Wilson.

