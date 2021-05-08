Few couples in the 90s were bigger than Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The tumultuous couple was a frequent fixture in the tabloids, and are often credited as the creators of the celebrity sex tape. Their volatile relationship was quickly beset by addiction and jealousy, with Lee serving six months in jail for spousal abuse. As prestige television continues to excavate 90s pop culture, it was only a matter of time before Pamela and Tommy’s marriage earned its own limited series.

Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/4ctdKYEm9F — Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) May 7, 2021

Enter Hulu’s Pam and Tommy, a comedic series that tells the true story behind the release of that infamous sex tape, aka the first ever viral video in history. Directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), the series stars Sebastian Stan (the Winter Soldier himself) as Tommy Lee and Lily James (Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Pamela Anderson. The first images from the series have been released, shocking fans everywhere with the complete transformation of Stan and James into Lee and Anderson:

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

The hair and make-up are absolutely transformative, especially for Lily James, who is unrecognizable. The series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the sex tape.

There’s no release date yet for the series yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Barry Lee Moe (Hair Department Head) and

David Williams (Makeup Department Head) are going to win all the awards. #PamandTommy https://t.co/bNwQxYNeIL — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 7, 2021

(via Variety, image: Erica Parisse/Craig Gillespie/Hulu)

RIP music video star and actor Tawny Kitaen. (via EW)

MST3K lives! The campaign for a new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 met its crowdfunding goals. (via Kickstarter)

The allegations against Noel Clarke for sexual harassment and assault continue to grow. (via io9)

The gang at Honest Trailers takes on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

Check out these new costume photos from the set of The Flash. (via CBR)

Here’s a ranking of every end credits scene from every Marvel movie. (via Collider)

Ali Wong will star in the Amazon series Paper Girls, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s comic. (via THR)

RIP former First Dog Bo Obama, the best boy. This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—Bo—after a battle with cancer. We are grateful for the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us. pic.twitter.com/zOk3SPABsT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 8, 2021

How’s your Saturday going, Mary Suevians?

