As we approach the one-year anniversary of the US entering lockdown due to the coronavirus, it understandable if you just want to stand alone and just …. scream. Whether we are screaming inside our hearts (always) or into a pillow or into the void in Iceland or in our own home, screaming feels like the new global pastime. And now in a wonderful bit of synergy, a Dutch inventor has invented a COVID test that uses your scream.

Peter Van Wees has created a test that sounds honestly much nicer than getting a swab stuck up your nose. Here’s how it goes: The subject stands inside an airlocked cabin and screams or sings (hell yes I can get my opera on too). According to Van Wees, “If you have coronavirus and are infectious and yelling and screaming you are spreading tens of thousands of particles which contain coronavirus.” Those particles are collected in an air filter from the cabin and then analyzed for COVID. And the process takes about three minutes.

A Dutch inventor has come up with what he hopes could be a potentially faster and easier method to screen for coronavirus infections: screaming 🗣️ https://t.co/74KLRTHcmA 1/4 pic.twitter.com/QnzDhl1lXp — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) March 4, 2021

I think this is a great idea and I think we need to institute this tech in a lot of places immediately. Like for instance: airports. Instead of potentially letting people on a plane with COVID, why not install screaming boxes right before airport security to administer this test! If you’re like me, you’ll be ready to scream just because you’re at the airport and this won’t just be good for public safety, it will be therapeutic.

And heck, why not use this in our pre-established public infrastructure where they already have lines and many people ready to scream for hours? I’m talking of course about the DMV. Renew your license, get a COVID test, and get your rage out. This sounds perfect. If we can’t have the dogs that smell COVID, just let us put all the screaming we are already doing to good use.

(via: Reuters Science, image: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels)

Here are a few other things we saw today:

What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]