Entomologist Brought to Tears in Response to Her Positive Book Reviews

When we are passionate about something and truly love what we do, one of the great joys is being able to share it with others. That is exactly what Entomologist Dr. Megan Wilkerson did when she wrote her book, the A to Z Bug Facts Coloring Book. Now, the response to her book has left her overwhelmed.

When we were kids, we all experienced periods where we got hyper-fixated on certain topics. For some, it was dinosaurs. For others, it was trains or bugs. The latter was the case for Dr. Wilkerson, though, as children often grow out of these interests, she never did and went on to get a degree in biology, a master’s in Agricultural Sciences, a PhD in International Agriculture, and a PhD in Entomology. Now that is dedication.

To support and engage with young people who may also love entomology, Dr. Wilkerson wrote her coloring book, A to Z Bug Facts Coloring Book, which helps kids learn more about insects while enjoying coloring them in. Not expecting much to come from it, Dr. Wilkerson has been floored by the response to her book after a TikTok where she reacted to a young entomologist in the making went viral.

She returned to TikTok to express her gratitude for the positive reviews her book has garnered, getting emotional whilst describing what this means to her.

In the video, she describes how much her work means to her, and how she has constantly felt the need to justify it to others despite its importance. But seeing how much kids are engaging with her book, and how much joy it has brought, has meant the world to the scientist.

“The only thing that gets me more excited than studying insects and traveling and working with farmers, is working with children. Seeing the excitement and seeing a child pursue their curiosity unapologetically is just… oh my gosh my heartstrings almost rip.”

It was a slow start for her book initially, as she explains, “For months, for months, I didn’t sell one.” Her goal was never to make a lot of money but “to share my passion with a younger generation and show them the diversity in STEM and just to show them cool things about insects.”

As she looks over the reviews, you can see her getting visibly emotional to parent feedback left on her Amazon page. She reads out one such review from someone who bought the book for her bug-loving niece, which states,

“This is more than just a coloring book; it’s an inspiration for little explorers who find joy in the great outdoors. If you’re on the lookout for a thoughtful and educational gift for a young one, the A to Z Bug Facts Coloring Book is a fantastic choice. Kudos to the author for creating such a gem!”

Thanks to the great response she has received, Dr. Wilkerson is already working on another A to Z coloring book, though that’s all she will disclose for now. It is great to see someone sharing their passions within the field of S.T.E.A.M. (on her Amazon site, she acknowledges the role of the arts in education) with a younger audience in a way that encourages and facilitates curiosity.

If you are interested in the book, head over to Amazon to give it a look.

