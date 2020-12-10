A new animated Scooby-Doo movie adventure is starting with Scooby-Doo The Sword and the Scoob, where the Mystery Gang is flung back in time to help King Arthur save the day from Morgan Le Fay.

Team Morgan, but I’m down to see what happens.

Take a journey back in time to King Arthur’s court in this legendary saga of wizards, knights, dragons…and Scooby-Doo! An evil sorceress tries to seize power in Camelot, so King Arthur needs the help of our favorite super sleuths to save his throne. But will their valiant efforts only make things royally worse? This new movie serves up laughter on a platter, and Scooby and Shaggy are ready to dig in!

Honestly, they won me over with the Pup Named Scooby-Doo cameo in the trailer and the little shout outs to the larger Scooby-Doo ‘verse. I am just also pleased that Matthew Lillard has been the voice of Shaggy since Casey Kasem retired from the role. He is one of the few who does it justice and I really love it. Plus, Daphne being a knight and jousting?

Yes, please.

(image: Warner Bros.)

