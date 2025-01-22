‘Scarlett was genuinely so shocked’: Oh so ScarJo really didn’t know what Colin Jost was going to say in the joke swap

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson must have a rock-solid marriage for Jost to say what he did on Saturday Night Live’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment. Having swapped jokes with his co-host, Michael Che, Jost made a “vagina joke” about his wife, who was “genuinely so shocked.”

Jost, along with Che, has been hosting ‘Weekend Updates’ on SNL since 2014. The pair like to do a bit where they swap jokes, forcing the other to say whatever they have come up with, often at their expense. During the Christmas episode, which aired on Dec. 21, Che put his co-host in a rather tricky spot by writing a rather dirty joke about Jost’s wife, Marvel actress, Scarlett Johansson, who was standing backstage.

Che’s joke written for Jost revolved around Costco getting rid of its roast beef sandwich from its menu. Jost read aloud the joke, “Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from their menu. But I ain’t tripping. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.” The camera then switches to Johansson whose look of absolute comical shock left the audience in stitches. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Jost talked about the joke and whether or not it had left him in the doghouse.

Of the joke, Fallon asked Jost, “Are you in trouble with Scarlett?” To which Jost responded, “I think I’m in trouble with a lot of people! Scarlett was genuinely so shocked.” He did reveal that Johansson had been given some forewarning prior to the joke. “I was obviously surprised at everything, but they gave her a heads up. They were like, ‘Hey, would you be okay if Michael made a little, like, kind of vagina joke at some point?’ She was like, ‘Sure, whatever, I’m open to it.’ I didn’t know where it was going.”

Jost confirmed that his reaction to the joke was completely real, stating “I can’t act that well.” While Johansson may have gotten a heads up, she also didn’t know the exact nature of the joke, with Jost stating that as the graphics come up “Scarlett is backstage like, ‘Oh, my God! That’s what it is.”

Both Johansson and Jost are known for being up for joking around with one another. With a husband on SNL it’s hard not to be that way inclined. The two have been married since 2020 after three years of dating and welcomed a son in 2021. Johansson is mother to both her son Cosmo, whom she had with Jost, and her daughter Rose Dorothy from her former marriage to Romain Dauriac.

