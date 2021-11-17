Okay So Who Is Going to Save MJ in the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer?

Zendaya’s Michelle Jones is my favorite version of live-action MJ that I’ve seen yet. She’s funny, she’s smart, and she doesn’t care about anything other than making sure her friends are safe. So, to see her almost falling to her death in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn’t really sit well with me.

We see her and Ned high up on scaffolding, and when something hits it, MJ goes falling and Peter is diving to try and grab her—which is something that seems to happen to anyone who decides to date Spider-Man. At some point, you will be hanging above the ground at a very scary height, either because of a villain or because Peter brought you up there, and that’s just that.

But in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, MJ is falling off some scaffolding and it seems like history repeating itself …

So yes, this is very much like when Gwen Stacy fell to her death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it, again, is a staple of the love interest of Peter Parker, and in the movies, it hasn’t always ended badly. That being said, there are some theories as to who can stop MJ from falling to her death, and they’re all emotional.

Who can save MJ?

One of the biggest theories out there right now, and one I also thought of because I love to hurt myself, is that Tom Holland’s Peter is too late to grab MJ but that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man swings in to save her in a way that he couldn’t with Gwen. Because yes, we all apparently love to just torture ourselves.

But another theory that has started to come around was that Emma Stone’s Gwen would save her. Whether that be as Spider-Gwen or in some other manner, the poetry of having either Stone or Garfield saving MJ is one that I do think that fans of The Amazing Spider-Man movies deserve. We were never given that closure for Peter and we didn’t get to follow his Peter as he was coping because we only got the two movies, so this little nod would feel like that closure that Peter (and us as fans) did not get.

Or, it could be as simple as a nod to that moment, and Tom Holland’s Peter could reach her in time and save her himself, but giving it back to the franchise we were ripped from? It’d be just a nice bit of fan service that could make us happy. Garfield’s Peter couldn’t save Gwen, but he can save MJ and save this universe’s Peter Parker from experiencing the pain that he did.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to be a huge movie, and I can’t wait to see what Marvel and Sony have in store for us!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

