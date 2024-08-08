The ‘SNL’ Movie Is Finally Showing Who Chevy Chase Really Was

So Chevy Chase sucks. Many know this because of how the Community cast has spoken about him, but now, the trailer for Saturday Night is here to finally give my ladies of Saturday Night Live the justice they deserve—meaning Chase comes across like an a-hole in the trailer.

Chevy Chase was reportedly a menace during the first season of Saturday Night Live. There is a reason he did not return for future seasons, and in fact, he is supposedly banned from the show. He still went on to have a long career in comedy, and his reputation has been something that fans knew about for years.

Now, in the trailer for Saturday Night, fans are getting to see a bit of that Chase attitude in Cory Michael Smith’s performance of the controversial comedian. Chase clearly thought he was the star of Saturday Night Live and I do love that this trailer isn’t pretending like that wasn’t the case.

I have a lot of thoughts about this trailer—not all of them are great, and a lot of things I need to see in the context of the movie to understand, but for the most part, the approach to Chase’s behavior has given me a lot of hope for what Saturday Night is doing. Look, anything to give Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner the justice they deserve for having to deal with these sexist men during their time on Saturday Night Live.

Past costars hate him

In the past, Chase’s costars on the show, like Weekend Update host Jane Curtin, shot back at him for criticizing Saturday Night Live. “I only worked with Chevy for eight months, so I don’t know Chevy,” said Curtin according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I know that he behaves badly and I don’t know what’s behind it. I don’t think it’s healthy, and I don’t think it’s true.”

Curtin also spoke about how sexist John Belushi was while filming the show. He said that he thought “Women should not be there.” Whether that will be addressed in the movie is still unknown, but clearly they are not shying away from Chase being a jerk to people. He says in the trailer that he didn’t think this was an ensemble show!

When Chase was on Community, the cast also had issues with him. Talking with People magazine after Chase complained about the show, star Joel McHale criticized him. “Hey, no one was keeping you there,” he said.

“I mean, we weren’t sentenced to that show,” McHale added. “It was like, ‘All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.’ But yeah, you know Chevy. That’s Chevy being Chevy … I wrote about this in my book, but I was like, ‘Hey, the feeling’s mutual, bud.’”

Seeing the film lean into the hatred that clearly exists for Chase and how he acted made me very excited for Saturday Night. Let the world know how much that man sucked then and still kind of sucks now! It’s what all the people who had to work with him deserve.

