Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg Are Sexy Sasquatches in the NSFW Trailer for Their New Movie

Sasquatch Sunset, the new movie from Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter duo David and Nathan Zellner, stars Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg—though you’d hardly know it from the official trailer, in which the actors play a sasquatch couple. Yes, as in Bigfoot.

When an actor transforms their appearance or wears eight pounds of makeup to play a historical figure, they’re often described as “unrecognizable,” even when that’s rarely the case. But you’d be hard pressed to recognize Riley Keough or Jesse Eisenberg in the trailer for Sasquatch Sunset:

The film, which was executive produced by Ari Aster and recently premiered at Sundance, stars Keough and Eisenberg as sasquatches in a little sasquatch family unit, joined by Christophe Zajac-Denek and co-director Nathan Zellner. That means the cast is wearing full head-to-toe sasquatch costumes and makeup throughout. Though it should be apparent from the title and premise, the trailer for Sasquatch Sunset confirms the movie’s vibe right out the gate as we see two sasquatches having sex in a field. Aside from the Bigfoot of it all, Sasquatch Sunset is shot like any other slice-of-life movie, and it actually looks pretty lovely.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches—possibly the last of their enigmatic kind— embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them. Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, acclaimed directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) bring you the greatest Bigfoot story ever told.

Sasquatch Sunset hits select theaters on April 12 before going wide on April 19.

(featured image: Bleecker Street)

