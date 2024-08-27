Sasha Lane loves the reaction to ‘Twisters’

The surprise hit of the summer was Twisters. Fans became obsessed with the sequel to the 1996 film and made it the topic of conversation on social media. From 4DX reactions to everyone doing the “Apple” dance because of Glen Powell, it was the movie to see.

Now that Twisters is available on video on demand, everyone can experience the magic of the Lee Isaac Chung film. We spoke with Sasha Lane again, who plays Lily in the film, about the reaction to the movie and what it feels like to be a part of something that has people excited about going to the theaters. And right in time for people to head back to the 4DX showings again at the end of August!

“Oh, I’m gassed. It’s so cool because cause I don’t think I’ve really been a part of something that was as fun as this,” Lane said. “A lot of the stuff I do, it’s like, if you’re doing a trend, it’s probably really messed up and depressing. But it’s just fun to know that we were a part of something that really just has people laughing and having a good time, but also learning and kind of tapping into this southern vibe as well as the tornado world and the storm chasing world and kind of doing some research.”

She went on to talk about the 4DX experience, saying, “It’s hilarious to see people being rocked back and forth because I’m like, that’s kind of like what it was like filming. Look at that. So it’s fun. It’s really cool. I like it.”

You can see our full chat here:

Twisters is available on video on demand, and you still have a chance to see it in theaters if you haven’t yet!

