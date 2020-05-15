Things We Saw Today: Yes, Sarah Paulson Knows She Looks Like Adele

Adele recently posted a birthday picture and while it was talked about for other reasons, the most important thing to come out of it is that Adele also looks like Sarah Paulson. The American Horror Story star was on Sirius XM and when it was brought up that their resemblance is uncanny, Paulson responded by saying she saw the tweets.

sarah paulson’s reaction to twitter saying she looks exactly like adele pic.twitter.com/g18XyFuxqS — rizzy ⚢ (@sarahpaulsbean) May 14, 2020

“What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent,” Paulson said, noting that this comparison has been happening for quite some time. Honestly, I see it. And it also helps that they’re both incredibly talented performers many know and love so … can we get them working together soon? Maybe as siblings?

The tweets though with their pictures side by side? Wildly uncanny.

I’m not saying Adele and Sarah Paulson are the same person but pic.twitter.com/LguhpgIogc — n o c o o k i e (@alphafemalestan) May 6, 2020

I’M NOT SAYING ADELE IS SARAH PAULSON I’M SAYING ADELE IS SARAH PAULSON pic.twitter.com/5rplenbXyy — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) January 4, 2020

Omg they do really look like each other!!!

Adele & Sarah Paulson pic.twitter.com/bK5jdsmK1n — Viljoesua (@viljoesua17) May 6, 2020

Can Adele, Sarah Paulson, Katy Perry and Emily blunt take a picture together? pic.twitter.com/YNdTVz86My — JUAN (@jjkatyperry) May 6, 2020

if two women can’t reproduce tell me how holland taylor and sarah paulson gave birth to adele pic.twitter.com/HzWon42Do0 — berry (@sckberry) January 4, 2020

Wow it took me a minute realizing this was Adele and not Sarah Paulson… anyway both gorgeous women pic.twitter.com/swvHqKbrcn — ⚔️ lazuli (@justlazuli) May 6, 2020

2020 Adele is now Sarah Paulson and I’m screaming: pic.twitter.com/yUpil8kVMa — AmericanHorrorStory (@_AHSCentral) February 12, 2020

adele looks so much like sarah paulson now. like what… pic.twitter.com/zJpOs6Tx8o — shauna (@shaunaneff3) May 7, 2020

Anyway, if there ends up being an Adele biopic, we know who to call.

(image: FX)

Here is what we saw today:

We’re all obsessed with Stanley Tucci’s quarantine life. It’s fine. (via The Atlantic)

Chris Evans doesn’t think he can keep wearing sweaters? In this climate?! (via Uproxx)

Yes! I donated and I accept the #donation4NNChallenge in support of Covid relief for members of the Navajo Nation. I challenge @jason_mraz, @Lin_Manuel, and @johnlegend to donate and amplify. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ if you can’t donate, please amplify! https://t.co/viiJZrIIao — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) May 13, 2020

So what if, for Avengers 5, the villain ends up being the Hulk? (via ComicBook.com)

Anything we missed? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com