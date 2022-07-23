It’s Official: Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Joining the Teen Wolf Universe

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Watch out werewolves, vampires, and other monsters from the Teen Wolf universe – there’s a slayer coming to town. Among the excitement of the many reveals at San Diego Comic Con this weekend, MTV got the ball rolling with a gaggle of reveals about their highly anticipated Teen Wolf: The Movie – and about the addition of an exciting, high-profile star to its recently announced spinoff series, Wolf Pack: Buffy Summers herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The SDCC Teen Wolf panel was one of the first high-profile panels kicking off 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, where fans were (at long last) treated to a trailer for the Teen Wolf movie, which will serve as a continuation of/sequel to the beloved MTV series of the same name which ran from 2011-2017. Though franchise favorites Dylan O’Brien (Stiles) and Arden Cho (Kira) won’t be returning, series regulars Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, and Holland Roden will all be reprising their roles – as well as surprise returnee Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Scott’s ill-fated love interest.

In addition to teasing Allison’s seemingly miraculous return, the Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer also gave fans a glimpse of what the Beacon Hills pack have been up to since the series ended – Mason is now a police officer, Lydia’s fully embraced her banshee powers, and Derek has a son(?). Despite the excitement surrounding its release, the trailer wasn’t the only big reveal on the panel, as Sarah Michelle Gellar crashed the panel.

Though Wolf Pack takes place in the same universe as Teen Wolf, it’s unclear as of right now just how connected Wolf Pack will be to the original series – though we do already have an idea of the show’s storyline and characters. The series is based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series of the same name, and will follow two teens (Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard) who become embroiled in the world of the supernatural when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying creature.



While news of the spinoff itself isn’t anything new, Gellar’s addition to the cast certainly is – she’ll be joining previously announced cast members Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray in her momentous return to supernatural TV. Gellar, of course, is most known for her titular role as vampire-slaying Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a role for which she garnered near-universal acclaim and a veritable army of die-hard fans.

In addition to starring as Buffy, Gellar’s also genre royalty in her own right – other notable genre roles include Helen Shivers in I Know What You Did Last Summer, the deliciously devious Katherine in Cruel Intentions, as well as playing a leading role in 2004’s The Grudge.

As for SMG’s role in Wolf Pack, we did get some info: according to Deadline, she’ll be playing an “arson investigator [named] Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Though Wolf Pack has yet to receive a concrete premiere date, fans desperate for a way back into the Teen Wolf universe can rest easy: Teen Wolf: The Movie is slated to hit Paramount+ in October.

(via Deadline, featured image: 20th Century Fox Television)

