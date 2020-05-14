Audible’s A-List Sandman Adaptation Includes James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, & Michael Sheen

Sandman fans may have to wait a little bit longer for that Netflix live-action adaptation, as it will probably be even more delayed now, but thankfully, there is going to be another adaptation in audiobook form looking to fill that void.

Audible and DC’s new audiobook version is set to debut on July 15th, A.V. Club reports. The multi part-drama will be narrated by its author, Neil Gaiman, and led by James McAvoy as the lead character of Dream, with Kat Dennings voicing fan-favorite Death. Rounding out the cast are Taron Egerton as John Constantine, Riz Ahmed as The Corinthian, Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven, Samantha Morton as Urania Blackwell, Bebe Neuwirth as The Siamese Cat, and Michael Sheen showing up as yet another angel, this time the Morningstar himself, Lucifer.

Audible’s synopsis for The Sandman drama is pretty much in line with the comics:

When an occultist attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death (Dennings) in a bargain for eternal life, he instead mistakenly traps Death’s younger brother Dream (McAvoy), another of the seven god-like siblings known as The Endless who oversee aspects of human existence, including Desire (Bond) and Despair (Margolyes), Destiny, Destruction and Delirium. After seventy years of imprisonment Dream finally escapes, embarking on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called The Dreaming. So begins one of the most acclaimed and successful series of graphic novels ever written.

As a long-time fan of the series, I’m really interested in how this will translate into an audiobook. I’m sure there is a good script and Gaiman is a very good narrator, but there is something special about the visual format of a graphic novel that will sadly be lost. Still, considering people are loving books right now, this will be an excellent way to get people who prefer audio to visual to get interested in the series.

This first part of the drama will cover the events from the first three graphic novels: Preludes and Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country. I will certainly be checking this out because the cast is amazing, and I think that in this time of quarantine, where new movies and television are on pause, I’m here for big casts reading books to me.

Plus, more Samantha Morton and Bebe Neuwirth all the time, please and thank you.

Who would you cast to bring to life The Sandman with their vocals?

