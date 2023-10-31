San Francisco Is Ready To Enforce the Harshest Punishments for Fentanyl Dealers

Fentanyl abuse has become a huge problem in the country and politicians are trying to come up with different ways to deal with the crisis that is taking so many lives. So many people know someone who has been personally affected by the opioid crisis. Now, the city of San Francisco is taking steps to crack down on drug dealers. California is not really seen as “tough on crime” considering the state’s liberal leanings. San Francisco especially is certainly not considered tough on this issue. However, a new task force in the city seeks to empower law enforcement when it comes to opioid cases. Law enforcement will now be able to investigate fatal overdoses from the powerful drug as homicides, allowing prosecutors to charge dealers with actual murder. This was confirmed by California Governor Gavin Newsom via press release.

California is launching a new task force with San Francisco to investigate opioid-linked deaths to further hold drug traffickers accountable.



We'll continue providing treatment & resources to those struggling with substance use—& get justice for those who have lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/xr4W65w2BE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 27, 2023

Treating overdoses like homicides will allow the task force to treat these cases like they would any other homicide case, in terms of gathering evidence and processing intelligence. The main opioid they will be targeting is fentanyl, which is highly addictive and very deadly. To make up this force, the city will include individuals from San Francisco’s police department, the district attorney’s office, the California National Guard, and the California Highway Patrol. This will need to be a coordinated effort to really track and tackle this epidemic. I have watched many shows that document the impact drugs have on the lives of everyday people. I also watch some shows from the enforcement personnel’s perspective, following police officers and others as they seek to weed out the roots of the problem. The opioid problem is extremely complex, so I am interested to see if San Francisco’s task force will be effective.

According to data from CNN, San Francisco has had 619 “unintentional drug overdoses” this year, as of September. This year’s death rate is on pace to surpass 2022’s rate of 647. San Francisco Mayor London Breed supports the task force, saying that the sale of fentanyl needs to be treated more severely. The idea behind the harsher new sentencing is the hope that it will deter dealers from selling the drug. But not everyone is a fan of the new force and their approach.

Tracy McCray, who is president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, said that this opioid crisis has “squeezed the life out of our city.” McCray thinks the police are missing way too many officers and that they can’t effectively respond to calls. They believe that this should be the main focus. Mano Raju, who is the public defender for San Francisco, thinks this is just another part of the failed war on drugs. Raju wants more resources funneled towards public health strategies that are based on evidence. He thinks that punitive approaches have failed over and over. And in addition to being ineffective, the war on drugs has long discriminated against people of color, especially Black people.

Relying on police & prosecutions to arrest & cage our way out of a public health crisis remains in direct conflict w/ decades of research showing that these tactics do not work. My statement on @GavinNewsom's task force announcement today: https://t.co/BaFnWdCipd pic.twitter.com/xaNXlYuPzi — Mano Raju 力儲文 (@ManoRajuPD) October 27, 2023

This is clearly a tough divide, as people are searching for solutions that are humane and effective. Politically, I can see this being a net positive for Democrats. The blue city of San Francisco, and California as a whole, have been painted as a drug cesspool by right-wing media (despite having lower crime rates than several red states). Newsom said, “The opioid crisis has claimed too many, and fentanyl traffickers must be held accountable including, as appropriate, for murder.” He went on to add, “This task force is fighting for those affected by this crisis – for victims and loved ones who deserve peace.” Newsom is seen by pundits as having greater political aspirations, which are evident in his recent moderate decisions. It appears that he may be trying to solidify his toughness on this issue as he contemplates his political future. Public health policies mixed with legal changes can bring a holistic approach to a very complex issue. I am not sure what will end up working, but I hope something starts to turn the tide.

