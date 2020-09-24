Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum Want You to Vote

When I tell you that I love the Jurassic Park cast, I mean it, and not in an “oh yeah those movies are fun” sort of way—in an “I’ll die for Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern” sort of way. And now, the trio is taking to the internet to ask fans to register to vote! And honestly, if I weren’t already voting, I would do it because I never want to disappoint Laura Dern.

Posting on Sam Neill’s Twitter account, the three stars (who are returning to the franchise together for the first time since 1993 in Jurassic World: Dominion) are currently off filming together. But they also want to make sure that EVERYONE gets a say in the upcoming election.

A #JurassicPark trio in a #JurassicWorldDominion . @LauraDern and #JeffGoldblum and me wearing our hearts on our chests . Wherever you are – #RegisterToVote and #JustVote . Have YOUR say. #JurassicWorld . And while you’re at it – please do wear a mask . Thanks everyone ! pic.twitter.com/YQjU7vPv3l — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 23, 2020

Sam Neill is from New Zealand, and as someone who looks to New Zealand and their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ll listen to whatever he tells me to do.

But the original cast of Jurassic Park are not the only celebrities asking us to get out and vote (or complete the census or stay informed). Many are using their platforms to encourage fans to let their voices be heard.

I’ve got questions. Alfre Woodard has the answers. Census ends Sept. 30. #Census2020. pic.twitter.com/cWipmbOYKb — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

Time to step up for the 2020 election & stop more possible disenfranchisement for communities of color. The polls are hurting badly for workers. YOU can be a #PollHero, and get paid to do it. Sign up with @PowerThePolls TODAY!

https://t.co/Mw8br7TkJv https://t.co/mVV81nt7jK — Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) September 2, 2020

Thank you Atlanta for coming out and getting tested and registered! There’s more to come. Stay tuned for our next pull up. @Kandi @OmarJDorsey @KellonAkeem #votingmatters pic.twitter.com/PTyB0xsUnc — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 6, 2020

And honestly, I truly do love to see it. I love celebrities, and I have my entire life, and whenever they use their platform to enact actual change and encourage fans to stand up and do something? All the better, so the more celebrities who ask us to vote, the happier I am. Because maybe someone will see their fave begging them to register to vote and do so.

So please, if you haven’t, register to vote. Make sure your voice is heard because this isn’t just a normal election. This is an election that will help preserve what’s left of our democracy.

