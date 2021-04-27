Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal, broken into movie parts 1 and 2, was released earlier this year in Japan. Serving as the fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal, Moonies (Sailor Moon fans) like myself and countless others have wondered if, and when, we’d see a release here in the U.S.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer. Netflix has taken hold of the Legendary Silvery Crystal to announce that BOTH movies will be streaming on June 3rd! That’s right, you don’t have to wait for the next part, you can watch both, one after the other!

“Like so many others around the world, I trace my love for anime back to watching ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ when I was a toddler – pictures of me in Usagi’s Bun Head have become a family treasure. It’s no surprise that these characters and tales about love and justice still touch the hearts of so many fans around the world,” said Ema Hirayama, Manager, Content Acquisition, Netflix. “It’s a dream come true for all of us at Netflix to have ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ join our expansive anime slate and to share this incredible story with fans around the world.”

The synopsis of the two films is as follows:

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe.

If you’re not familiar with this particular Sailor Moon arc from the manga or the classic series, you’re in for some truly amazing moon powers and wickedly fun villains. Fumio Osano, Naoko Takeuchi’s longtime editor, had this to say about this next installment to the iconic magical girl franchise. “We have long been hoping to bring ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ to people around the world since the initial release in Japan in January and February 2021. Today, we are excited to bring these movies to our fans through Netflix. Amidst these challenging times, it is our greatest pleasure for viewers to feel courage and hope by watching this story about love and justice.”

I can’t think of a better way to head toward the summer.

