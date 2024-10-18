‘Safety always comes first’: Nick Jonas ran off stage after a laser was pointed at him

Going to any event in public is scary now. Whether you are dealing with people not respecting you or worse, whatever danger is lurking because of others, it is scary out there. And the Jonas Brothers recently had a scare themselves at a concert.

While at a concert in Prague, Nick Jonas ran off stage after a laser was pointed at him. Jonas cleared the stage quickly, stopping the show to get to safety. Eventually, the band came back out and finished the concert but it caused quite the stir online. A spokesperson for the O2 Arena Praha talked about the situation and clarified what happened.

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” the spokesperson said. “The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.” During the concert, Jonas saw the laser, motioned to everyone for a “time out,” and then quickly left the stage.

Fans shared their well wishes to the Jonas brothers and made it clear that the band’s safety an the safety of those in attendance was what was most important in this situation. “Safety always comes first, and Nick Jonas made the right call. No artist should ever feel threatened while performing. It’s a reminder to respect boundaries and prioritize everyone’s well-being..”

Safety always comes first, and Nick Jonas made the right call. No artist should ever feel threatened while performing. It's a reminder to respect boundaries and prioritize everyone's well-being.. https://t.co/rzMp7c6el7 — Nine (@ninewontmiss) October 16, 2024

It was lucky that the result was just a brief pause in the show and that no one got hurt in the process. A laser pointed at Jonas may have just been a fan having fun but the reaction from Jonas as well as fans points to a bigger issue facing singers.

The fear performers have to face

Just earlier this year, Taylor Swift canceled performances in Vienna after a rumored terrorist attack was planned for her concerts. The singer had to take to social media to reach out to fans who were hurt by the cancelation but made it clear that everyone’s safety was her top priority.

“Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” Swift had said at the time. “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Performers like Christina Grimmie were murdered after their concerts and there was a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. So Jonas taking the precautions to protect himself, make sure everything was okay, and still returning to the stage is a testament to him as a singer. But it also highlights just how scary it is to be in a public space.

No concert experience is worth ignoring moments like this. Jonas did the right thing and it is truly horrifying that this is our reality. Luckily, this situation was quickly resolved and no one was harmed at the end of the day.

