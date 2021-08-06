Romance Writers of America Rescinds Award for Racist Book After Doubling Down Earlier This Week

This past weekend, the Romance Writers of America (RWA) awarded many romance writers in their inaugural VIVIAN Awards. Named in honor of RWA founder Vivian Stephens, the online event came after a complete overhaul of the organization and the 2020 RITA Awards were canceled. This was for the best.

Despite that shakeup due to marginalized members of the romance community calling out bigotry in the organization, 2021 still had glaring missteps—the most discussed was awarding At Love’s Command by Karen Witemeyer with a VIVIAN. Already in the problematic category of “Romance with Religious or Spiritual Elements,” this book’s “hero” participates in murdering Indigenous communities, but then finds love and Jesus.

Romancelandia erupted. Writers let their RWA Memberships lapse, and at least one author refused their award.

The Monday after the VIVIANs, the RWA released a statement doubling down on the judges’ decision.

Romance with Religious or Spiritual Elements, as a subgenre of romance, requires a redemptive arc as a genre convention. Essentially, the character can’t be redeemed by human means; only through their spiritual/religious awakening can they find redemption for their moral failings and or crimes against humanity.

Yeah, you read that last part right.

While signed by RWA president LaQuette alone, the statement ended with the board’s email for comments. Sure, she will be the face of the board and organization, but it is puzzling why the entire board would not sign it. Maybe there was dissent?

In addition to this, she made sure everyone knew that this group was a diverse class of finalists and that there would be a task force to evaluate the critiques of the first VIVIAN Awards. That and the “well technically” over the nature of the category, as if that category itself were not widely criticized, came off as dismissals of valid concerns.

I actually think this is an interesting question, albeit from a very white pov. She rightly points out that hist rom has colonial heroes that murder people. The #RWAVivian for At Love’s Command has multiple issues: An incomplete list: pic.twitter.com/MEKsM8JHA9 — Eve Pendle (@EvePendle) August 4, 2021

Less than 24 hours later, the RWA released a followup statement rescinding the award. They acknowledged Witemeyer’s right to publish trash (my word) but followed up with:

“cannot in good conscience uphold the decision of the judges in voting to celebrate a book that depicts the inhumane treatment of indigenous people and romanticizes real-world tragedies that still affect people to this day.”

Are you going to rescind yesterday’s statement saying that crimes against humanity were an acceptable convention of the genre, though? pic.twitter.com/Vv9HI7skuw — Faye Delacour – 31057 words (@FayeDelacour) August 3, 2021

They’re actively telling people of color -who are providing screenshots of the books, who’ve read the books – that they think they’re too unintelligent to read a text and any racism they see has to be in their own heads… All to defend white women authors from criticism. — Stitch’s Media Mix (@stitchmediamix) August 6, 2021

The book’s publisher, Bethany House, defended the book to Religion New Service. They claim that “the author makes it clear throughout the book that the protagonist deeply regrets his actions and spends the rest of his life trying to atone for the wrong that he did.”

And I want Christian publishing to do so much better. — Bea (@BeaDeeH) August 4, 2021



There are several things wrong with this statement. One, it ignores the critique from readers (of the whole book and the screenshots) that he does not confront the large picture of what he has done. Two, the book centers on how the white man feels bad and gets a happy ending that we shouldn’t root for regardless.

So let’s be clear: There is no redemption in At Love’s Command, because Karen Witemeyer refuses to confront the reality of why Wounded Knee happened, so Matt and his colleagues aren’t atoning for the real damage they did there. They’re merely play acting at repentance. — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) August 4, 2021

In the prologue, Luke (the “Murdock” analogue in Witemeyer’s A-Team setup) has a Bible verse ready to go to inspire the men for combat. This carries over into their post-Wounded Knee lives. That, and Matt trusting God to sort out life’s details, is as deep as the theology gets. — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) August 4, 2021

At the same time, we’re still actively investigating the history of racist atrocities against Native Americans in the U.S. and Canada with research into the many bodies buried at “residential schools.” Every few weeks, we get a grim update, and so this is in the public consciousness more now than ever. Long overdue.

Still no word from Witemeyer herself on the criticism or award. She is not active on public-facing social media but does contribute to a western-themed blog and a Christian fiction blog.

(via Religion News Service, featured image: Bethany House Publishers, emoji)

