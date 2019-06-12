Death Comes Again as Russian Doll Gets a Season 2

Natasha Lyonne dying in increasingly creative ways isn’t exactly a joy to watch (maybe because I love Natasha Lyonne too much) but we get to live in the loop all over again with Russian Doll season two. For those who didn’t watch the Netflix show’s first exemplary season, where have you been, friend? I know you probably have things to do in your life, but also that is a mistake you’ve very clearly made and you need to fix it.

The show follows Nadia (Lyonne) who lives in New York and is celebrating her birthday. As her night goes on, she finds herself lying in the street dead after a car hits her. So what happens after she dies? Her night resets and she’s back in the bathroom of her birthday party, given a second, third, fourth, fifth, etc. chance to fix the loop.

A show that made us newly want to rock curly bangs, Russian Doll somehow made the repetitive nature of a Groundhog Day-esque night seem new and fresh with each new episode. From Nadia finding Alan (Charlie Barnett) stuck in the same death loop that she is to learning about Nadia’s mother (Chloë Sevigny) and her childhood trauma, the show is filled with interesting characters, twists, and more to keep us engaged.

Natasha Lyonne shared the news on her Twitter account with a fun video announcing the second season.

Personally, I’m extremely excited that the show will be returining. Russian Doll is an excellent look at a wonderfully complicated female character and the joys that we, as the audience, can have while watching her journey. With Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia, we get a female character who is not idealized but rather a fully fleshed-out, richly complex person, and that alone will keep me tuning in for more.

Russian Doll season 2 has a lot to live up to, but honestly? I trust everyone involved and know it is going to be quite an interesting season.

(images: Netflix)

