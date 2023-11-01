Rumor Control: Is Jim Carrey Returning for ‘The Grinch 2’?

Rumors have surfaced that a sequel to the Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in development, with Jim Carrey reprising his role as the titular character.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas premiered in 2000 and remains the only live-action adaptation of the beloved Dr. Seuss character to date. The Grinch has become one of Carrey’s most iconic roles and the film has achieved cult classic status in the decades since its release. While Grinch was initially met with mixed reviews, it was a solid commercial success. At the time of its release, it was the second-highest-grossing holiday film of all time, a title it held until 2018, when it was dethroned by the franchise’s animated reboot, The Grinch.

Despite How the Grinch Stole Christmas‘ success, there was never much talk of a sequel in the years since. At least, there were no plans significant enough to warrant anything more than a few unsubstantiated rumors. When Universal Pictures and Illumination rebooted the franchise in 2018 with a computer-animated remake, it seemed to further confirm that Universal wasn’t interested in a direct sequel. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from remaining hopeful of seeing Carrey in the iconic role once again.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas getting a sequel?

(Universal Pictures)

Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation that a sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in development. The source of the recent rumors is Giant Freakin Robot, an untrustworthy new source that has frequently been accused of false reporting. The site only credits its own “trusted and proven sources” for The Grinch 2 story, which makes its claims even more suspect. No reputable media outlets have reported on any talks of a sequel, and Universal Pictures has not confirmed one.

Ultimately, there’s no evidence to support that The Grinch 2 is happening. It’s questionable if Carrey would even return if a sequel were made, as he has indicated that he now shies away from doing too many reprisals, as he began feeling as if he were “parroting” himself at one point in his career. Additionally, he has been open about how draining the makeup process was for the Grinch, which might add to his disinterest in reprising the role.

Meanwhile, the latest animated The Grinch movie seems like it might meet a similar fate. Since 2018, there has been no discussion or even rumors of a sequel to the animated film, even though it outperformed the original at the box office. Perhaps the Grinch is just something best enjoyed in moderation because, despite rumors, Universal hasn’t given any indication of bringing the infamous grouch back to the big screen.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]