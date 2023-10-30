Rumor Control: Does ‘The Marvels’ Feature an X-Men Cameo?

The Marvels will feature the return of many iconic Marvel heroes including Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan. However, we may be getting the return of one more Marvel hero, one who hasn’t been seen in a very long time.

The rumor

Looper recently reported that Kelsey Grammer may make an appearance in The Marvels as the Beast, his character from the X-Men series. The cameo will reportedly occur during the post-credits scene, and will serve to set up the X-Men’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evidence for

This cameo hasn’t just come out of nowhere. We’ve seen previous X-Men cameos in the form of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Beast cameo would also reportedly set up Deadpool 3, which will officially introduce mutants into the MCU.

Also, one of the final scenes of Ms. Marvel revealed that Kamala is not an Inhuman or a Djinn, but is actually a mutant. The change to the character was recently made in the Marvel comics, where Kamala died and was resurrected as a mutant.

Evidence against

This cameo is being reported as a rumor and not a leak as far as we can tell, adding credence to the idea that it may just be wishful thinking.

Also, unlike Patrick Stewart or Hugh Jackman’s return as their characters, it should be noted that Kelsey Grammer’s return would be a lot more of a commitment to ask of the actor. Grammer is 68 years old and the work required to turn him into Beast would require hours of performing in extensive makeup with the promise of even more time in makeup if he were to return for future films.

Spoiler Warning ⚠️



Kate Bishop will still show in The Marvels Mid Credit Scene to recruit Kamala Khan for Young Avengers. Kelsey Grammer's Beast will appear in film's Post Credit Scene.#TheMarvels #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/5WTBi4icU3 — NerdVerse ! (@NerdVerse69) October 26, 2023

This rumor has also become entangled with a different rumor about Kate Bishop recruiting Kamala Khan to the Young Avengers, which sounds just as unlikely as Grammer’s cameo.

Whether the rumor is true or not, it is good to see so much love and admiration for Grammer’s portrayal of the character even decades later, especially given that the first X-Men film he appeared in was not well-received by the fandom.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

