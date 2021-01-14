Rudy Giuliani Says Game of Thrones Is Real and Inspired His “Trial by Combat” Remark

Amid the many, many people that incited the insurrection that saw the US Capitol overrun by extremists and white supremacists, some of the most damning and incendiary words came from the President’s own lawyer and local landscaping enthusiast Rudy Giuliani. The staunch Trump ally called for “trial by combat” when it came to certifying the election results and, wouldn’t you know it, the mob listening to him took it seriously and attacked the Capitol. But it was all a mistake, according to Rudy. You see, he wasn’t talking about violent insurrection, he was talking about … Game of Thrones?

Yes, indeed Mr. “I was adjusting my shirt in that Borat scene” says that he wasn’t inciting a mob to actual violence when he said “If we are wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat.” He was actually referencing Game of Thrones. You know, the documentary.

“I was referencing the kind of trial that took place for Tyrion in that very famous documentary about fictitious medieval England,” Giuliani said when speaking to Brett Samuels of The Hill. “When Tyrion, who is a very small man, is accused of murder. He didn’t commit murder, he can’t defend himself, and he hires a champion to defend him.”

I’m sorry but … what? And … what?

I asked Rudy Giuliani about his call for “trial by combat” during last week’s rally that preceded the Capitol riots. He first explained the concept by referencing Game of Thrones, then rejected the idea that he was referencing physical violence or that it incited the crowd. pic.twitter.com/J6HV5rVBBf — Brett Samuels (@Brett_Samuels27) January 13, 2021

What?

Okay, let’s look at this piece by piece. First and perhaps most insane is the part where Rudy calls Game of Thrones a “very famous documentary about fictitious medieval England.” I know this man is less intelligent than burnt toast but this has got to be sarcasm that just comes about poorly in the written word, right? RIGHT? Or does he think that Scotland was ruled by the Night King?

Maybe Rudy is that senile. I mean, he keeps confusing lies and fiction with reality when it comes to his continued baseless claims of election fraud, so why wouldn’t he think Game of Thrones was real? Drogon is pretty much as plausible as Dominion voting machine malfunctions stealing an election.

But then there’s the whole trial by combat thing. That’s what he’s trying to defend here and his explanation is still terrible. He’s saying “I was referencing a thing where people fight to the death instead of determining the truth through a real trial.”

That’s not good! In both instances where Tyrion calls for a trial by combat, yes, he’s facing a rigged system where he will be convicted no matter what but … who is Rudy in this scenario? Is he Tyrion or is that Trump? Does that make Rudy … Bronn? He is a hired gun that inexplicably won’t leave Trump’s side. Or was the violent mob the champion? Were they Oberyn Martell and does that make the Mountain who sound defeated them … Nancy Pelosi? Mike Pence? Democracy???

Now, backtracking a bit, it might be a bad comparison to call Rudy Bronn. Because you see, Tyrion paid Bronn, and now that Rudy has finally screwed up one too many times and failed to deliver the Presidency to Trump, Trump is refusing to pay Rudy’s legal fees or reimburse his massive expenses. Seems the Iron bank is closed.

Now if Rudy wants to get those fees, he may have to go to court against his boss, which seems like it would be awkward. But hey, there may be another fun way to have that trial …

(via: Business Insider, image: Left – Drew Angerer/Getty Images; right – HBO)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com