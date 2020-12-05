In a new interview with Uproxx, iconic actress Rosie Perez discusses her new role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. Perez discussed several projects during the interview, including a role in the upcoming Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources and her experience recovering from COVID-19.

But it was her comments about Birds of Prey that have us rethinking the film. When asked about a possible sequel, Perez, who played Renee Montoya in the film said, “When you said that, the first thing that came to my mind was, ‘Oh my God, I have to lose weight and get in shape again.’ Hopefully, there won’t be any ageist type of jokes in it as well. Having me called ‘grandma.’ That was the only thing, I was like, ‘Really guys? Really?’ I was like, ‘Would you have the nerve to say that to Helen Mirren, in her 50 million action movies?'”

It’s no wonder that Perez would be offended. Hollywood is notoriously ageist, and it must have been frustrating to see that ageism continue in a film that is, for all intents and purposes, “woke” and inclusive. It’s also deeply unfair to Perez who, at 56 years old, more than holds her own against her 30-something co-stars.

And she’s not wrong: were Perez a white woman, she likely wouldn’t have had to stand for the age jokes leveled against her character. It’s a bummer that it happened, because Rosie Perez deserves all the damn respect and accolades. She added, “It is what it is, but you have to take the chance, be brave enough to call it out and be ready for the consequences. I have been and I will be.”

RIP David L. Lander, best known as Squiggy on Laverne & Shirley. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Hang up the duster: David Boreanaz has no interest in reprising his role as Angel. (via CBR)

Here’s a cute clip from the upcoming Pixar film Soul. (via io9)

C'mon, fellas. Wear a mask. It's not that hard. https://t.co/2qussW8thZ — Chris Holm (@chrisfholm) December 5, 2020 Falling Skies hits HBO Max, if you’re interested in that sort of thing. (via Syfy Wire)

What’s going on in this new WandaVision poster? (via Collider)

Radio Disney is no more. Kids, ask your parents what a radio was. (via A.V. Club) sometimes you gotta take em for a test run before you buy em ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RI5iCXhmKo — G will remain Heartbroken (@3005bear) December 4, 2020

How’s your Saturday going, Mary Suevians?

