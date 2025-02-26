Rosie O’Donnell, Ed Westwick, James Marsters and more react to Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic passing

Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away at the age of 39, leaving ’90s kids and Buffy fans devastated.

She was found dead Wednesday, Feb. 26, in her New York City apartment. So far, no cause of death has been reported, but the actress had reportedly undergone a recent liver transplant.

Trachtenberg started off as a child actress, appearing in the fondly remembered movies Harriet the Spy and Inspector Gadget as well as the TV show The Adventures of Pete and Pete. After that run of successes she became Dawn Summers, the sister of the titular character on the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Dawn wasn’t always popular — viewers blamed the writing of the now-disgraced showrunner Joss Whedon, a man Trachtenberg publicly accused of inappropriate behavior — but everyone agreed that Trachtenberg was great in the role.

Grieving celebrities remember Michelle Trachtenberg

Trachtenberg’s Buffy co-stars are now among the first to publicly mourn her loss. James Marsters, who played Spike on the show, released a statement to People, saying, “My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.”

He went on to say, “My heart goes out to her family, who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on Buffy (and later his own show), left a message via his Instagram story. “So very sad. Horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family,” he wrote. Some news outlets are reporting that Trachtenberg’s mother was tragically the one who found her body.

Buffy writer Jane Espenson also stated her regret. “I’m very very saddened to hear the news about Michelle Trachtenberg. She was an always-bouncing goofy kid, a ray of sunshine. Awful loss,” she wrote on Bluesky.

Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in Harriet the Spy alongside Trachtenberg, released a tribute indicating that Trachtenberg had been having unspecified problems. “Heartbreaking. I loved her very much,” the actress said. “She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Another tribute came in from Trachtenberg’s Gossip Girl co-star Ed Westwick. Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks on the show and was a love interest to Westwick’s character. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers.”

Elsewhere on the internet, countless people are sharing stories about connecting with Trachtenberg’s work from a young age and how great it was to see her grow up and become a mainstay of film and television. The shockwaves from her death will be felt for years to come, especially with a Buffy revival on the horizon.

Everyone will miss Trachtenberg terribly. For some, it feels like losing a piece of their childhood to see her go.

