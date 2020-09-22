Mitt Romney Backs Vote on Supreme Court Nominee—Time to Get Those Red Cloaks Ready

Every day we get one step closer to The Handmaid’s Tale and with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, fear has been pumped into women and members of marginalized groups all across this nation.

Despite Ginsburg’s stated wish that a new Supreme Court Justice should not be picked until after the election, the Republicans are not going to honor that and now, with Sen. Mitt Romney on board, they have enough to move forward.

Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday, according to Politico, that he would support a floor vote to replace the late Justice Ginsburg swiftly, which basically means that whoever Trump nominates (shortlist here) will probably go through. That means a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, which has anti-Roe v. Wade agendas, among many terrifying others. Some hope had remained that Romney, the only Republican Senator to vote for impeachment, might show some of the moral decency he claims to have. But nope! He’s going to let the president he voted to impeach do what he wants with the highest court in the land.

“My liberal friends have over many decades gotten very used to the idea of having a liberal court but that’s not written in the stars,” the Romney told reporters, apparently saying that it was “appropriate for a nation that is … center-right to have a court which reflects center-right points of view.”

That doesn’t even make mathematical sense, but whatever.

Constant disappointments Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are so far the only two Republican senators who have said that the seat shouldn’t be filled until after an election. Sadly, with a 53-seat majority, Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has the votes he needs to move forward with a nominee.

Listen, at this point I find myself waffling between rage, sadness, and complete hopelessness. The fact that in just a few years so much of the future of this country seems so dark only serves to show how messed up the whole system is. If Trump gets his nominee through, this will change the shape of this country as we know it regardless of who enters the White House unless someone retires or dies during the next year.

As someone who hates the two-party system, but ends up voting Dem for the “greater good,” I am just hoping that people are waking up to the bullshit that surrounds this system. However, I’m also annoyed at the Democrat establishment trying to hypocrisy-shame Mitch McConnell for violating the “rule” about filling seats in an election year that he established. You may be able to shame the Devil, but you can not shame Mitch McConnell. This is what he was working towards his entire career and it paid off.

Democrats, win battles when you have the power to do so. I beg of you. At least hold out on being good at doing the one thing you are supposed to do (not be Republicans) so that I can have an AOC presidency in the next couple of years.

I also don’t like this idea of “well things will be okay in (insert liberal state).” I don’t want people to have to go through economic leaps to have access to health care. Education. Voting rights. Protection for Dreamers. Safety and access to services for immigrants. That doesn’t just belong to those of us who live in the blue states. We are not free unless everyone is. Period.

Please remember to vote early, down-ballot, and just do what you can to help your community and those who are already vulnerable.

(via Politico, image: Alex Wong/Getty)

