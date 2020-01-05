comScore

Roman Griffin Davis Gets His Kingsman Shout Out From Taron Egerton!

By Rachel LeishmanJan 5th, 2020, 11:16 pm

Roman Griffin Davis at the Golden Globes

The rumor circulating is simple: Roman Griffin Davis loves Kingsman and Matthew Vaughn helped him get a suit inspired by the iconic blazer that Eggsy wears in Kingsman: A Secret Service. Now though, the internet is screaming because Eggsy himself (Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton) got up to accept his speech for Rocketman and gave a specific shout out to his fellow nominee, Davis, for his work in Jojo Rabbit.

The suit looked like a sweet ode to Eggsy Unwin and hearing the potential story that Matthew Vaughn (director of Kingsman: A Secret Service) potentially gave him the jacket because of his love? Absolutely adorable! In his excitement, Roman Griffin Davis jumped up and down in his seat and waved towards Taron Egerton as he called out to him and it is maybe the cutest thing of the entire night.

It’s a beautiful new moment in the grand scheme of award shows because, regardless of if his suit was Kingsman inspired or not, Roman Griffin Davis was very clearly excited for Taron Egerton to shout out to him specifically. Twitter took notice of the exchange and loved how wholesome the brief moment was.

Rocketman is a beautiful look at Elton John’s life and Taron Egerton’s performance is worthy of his win and, if you haven’t, watch Roman Griffin Davis in Jojo Rabbit and sob over how talented this little boy is! Next: Let’s get them working together in Kingsman 3 shall we?

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!