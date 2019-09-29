Things We Saw Today: Robert De Niro Dropped TWO F-Bombs on Live TV and It Was Great

There will be adult language in this post, because Robert De Niro is just…awesome. He’s not only talented, he’s the voice of the people, such as when he stepped up at the Tonys to say: “Fuck Trump.” So succinct. So right. The legendary actor is making the round to promote his latest collaboration with fellow icon, Martin Scorsese in The Irishman and while the Netflix epic is garnering rave reviews, Brian Stelter on CNN wanted to talk about the political stances De Niro has taken of late and the controversy they have caused Well, when it comes to the pundits on Fox News wringing their hands over his language, De Niro isn’t backing down at all:

—@BrianStelter asks Robert De Niro about criticism he gets from Fox for speaking out against Trump. “Fuck em,” De Niro replies. “Fuck em.” Stelter reminds him, “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning.” pic.twitter.com/9IOo1VvXCM — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 29, 2019

As fun as De Niro dropping a double f-bomb on a Sunday morning talk show is, the real meat of his comment are what matter: Trump shouldn’t be president. End of story. And F@&$ anyone who wants to argue about it. Bob (I call him Bob) has the right idea, the arguements of language and other performative nonsense aren’t worth our time. As with many of his performances (we’re not gonna talk about Rocky and Bulwinkle, okay?) De Niro’s honesty is getting rave reviews:

You really gotta watch the video, to appreciate the EXTREMELY De Niro delivery of these lines. No one can De Niro like this guy. https://t.co/zGiMb3A2Pj — David Roberts (@drvox) September 29, 2019

Same people who are acting outraged over Robert De Niro saying Fuck Em are also the same people fine with their President grabbing women by the pussy Just treat it as Locker Room Talk.. — YourPresidentIsARacist (@battletested5) September 29, 2019

Y’all, it’s really this simple: if you think Robert De Niro saying “fuck ’em” in response to fascists is more profane than literal fascists undermining the integrity of our constitutional framework, you don’t understand profanity. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 29, 2019

Nothing but respect for MY Godfather.

