Oh How Sweet It Is to See Rob Schneider Get Booed Off Stage by Conservatives

Rob Schneider used to be best known by many as a cast member from SNL’s more bro-ey years or one of Adam Sandler’s go-to character actors in the ’90s and ’00s, but he’s since fallen out of favor for the right reasons. While Schneider went fully right-wing with his politics, it seems as if that audience doesn’t even want him.

Recently, Schneider was doing a comedy set at an event for Republicans and from the sound of it, they did not exactly like his brand of comedy. According to a report from Politico, Sneider made it 10 minutes into a set at a gala at the Waldorf Astoria by the Senate Working Group. It is typically a networking event for GOP staffers and was held over the 2023 winter holidays, though appears to just now being publicly reported on. The report paints his set as overtly racist and honestly, if you’re familiar with Schneider’s work, that isn’t shocking.

The report states that out of the 30 minute set, Schneider completed about 10 minutes of his jokes before SWG executive director James Kimmey stopped him. Attendees described the “off-putting” jokes as “raunchy” and “gross and vulgar.” Many stated that Schneider made multiple racist jokes about Asian people.

The following day, Politico reports that the attendees received an email that read, “While we do our best to ensure every aspect of our program is professional, courteous, and appropriate, we sincerely regret that the entertainment at last night’s program fell short of that goal.”

So, Schneider is probably handling this very professionally and calmly, right?

Schneider’s response to this is even worse

Instead of just letting it go, Schneider capitalized on his name “trending” as a marketing move. He posted a tweet on X about his inappropriate jokes writing, “My ‘Korean Whore House’ Joke is NOW STREAMING ON NETFLIX… And has been for the last 3 and 1/2 years. The delayed, rescheduled, Late Onset, 3rd Stage Cancel attempt can be seen at your own leisure! (Why’d they pick tax day?).”

He came back the next day to promote an upcoming show in Washington, D.C. where he said he would perform “ALL the JOKES” that the GOP crowd booed him for.

Schneider is half Filipino but he also spent his career playing racist stereotypes, frequently appearing in brownface and yellowface in his “comedic” roles. Both Republican public servants and right-wing public figures like Schneider love to chant “Go woke, go broke” but it’s clear that if you’re so determined to avoid any entertainment that isn’t 100% conservative, you’re going to end up with a bottom-of-the-barrel act no one can even stand to watch.

(featured image: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

