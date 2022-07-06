Netflix has given us one more reason to love being a turtle with the trailer for the upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Based on the 2018 Nickelodeon series, the movie is set to premiere on the streaming service on August 5, 2022—about two years after the final episode of the TV series of the same name aired.

They're teenage, they're mutant, they're ninja, they're turtles … and they're back!

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is coming to Netflix August 5th. pic.twitter.com/8H1UhbBwCy — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) July 6, 2022

I never got around to watching this series, but this trailer has me excited about this new Turtles adventure. (It also has me wanting to sit down and watch the series.) The trailer has our heroes meeting Casey Jones, who is apparently from the future. The Turtles, April, and even Splinter give my man Casey a hard time, but it turns out he’s telling the truth. In the future, a certain alien race has annihilated the planet. Casey has been sent by “Master Leonardo” to “find the key, stop the Krang.” Cool, I just got finished knocking him around in Shredder’s Revenge; I’m sure this will work out fine … unless the Turtles lose their mystic powers or something.

Sooooo … the Turtles lose their mystic powers (which is something they have in this series) and all hope seems lost —except that hope isn’t lost because HOPE is a ninja’s greatest weapon. (And probably martial arts. That too.) With that in mind, the rest of the trailer is a wonderfully animated display of the fight scenes and humor, like the bit where Donatello reveals that he’s got a little Bruce Wayne in him and has trackers on all of his brothers.

Rise of the Mouthful of a Movie Title (a.k.a.: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie) will be on Netflix on August 7, 2022.

(featured image: Netflix)

