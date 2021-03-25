comScore RIP Twitter Memes, You Would Have Loved This New One | The Mary Sue

RIP Twitter Memes, You Would Have Loved This New One

By Rachel LeishmanMar 25th, 2021, 12:54 pm

carrie fisher as leia twitter trend

Sometimes we like to think back on those we have lost and contemplate what they would’ve thought about the present day. We imagine what they would have loved and hated, and speculate about their potential reactions to new cultural movements, creations, inventions, politics, and more. I know I’m always thinking about Carrie Fisher and her love of Twitter and what witty commentary we missed out on since her passing, especially during the Trump era. And now I know I’m not the only one who has these thoughts.

The latest meme trend is to tell someone to “rest in peace” and the thing they “would have loved” now that they’re gone. From historical figures to fictional characters, the trend is filled with both hilarious callbacks and genuine moments for fans online. These sort of Twitter memes are lovely because you get to see what everyone thinks about and connections made across time, and usually, they all have a different flavor. This meme wide-ranging and fun and honestly has brought me a lot of joy these last few days. While many of these are tongue-in-cheek and ironic, some of them are really earnest, and it’s a great example of how a meme can be shaped in different ways and can spark its own creativity.

What are some of your favorites out there? Are you ready with your own “RIP…you would have loved…” bid? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: Lucasfilm)

