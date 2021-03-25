RIP Twitter Memes, You Would Have Loved This New One

Sometimes we like to think back on those we have lost and contemplate what they would’ve thought about the present day. We imagine what they would have loved and hated, and speculate about their potential reactions to new cultural movements, creations, inventions, politics, and more. I know I’m always thinking about Carrie Fisher and her love of Twitter and what witty commentary we missed out on since her passing, especially during the Trump era. And now I know I’m not the only one who has these thoughts.

The latest meme trend is to tell someone to “rest in peace” and the thing they “would have loved” now that they’re gone. From historical figures to fictional characters, the trend is filled with both hilarious callbacks and genuine moments for fans online. These sort of Twitter memes are lovely because you get to see what everyone thinks about and connections made across time, and usually, they all have a different flavor. This meme wide-ranging and fun and honestly has brought me a lot of joy these last few days. While many of these are tongue-in-cheek and ironic, some of them are really earnest, and it’s a great example of how a meme can be shaped in different ways and can spark its own creativity.

RIP Vincent Van Gogh. i know you would have loved the episode of doctor who about you — transient (@pancousin) March 23, 2021

RIP Narcissus you would have loved having a disorder named after you — Village Person (@SvnSxty) March 23, 2021

RIP Shakespeare you would have loved She’s The Man — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) March 24, 2021

Rip Steve Irwin you would have loved to see the wonderful adults your children grew up to be — jeff (@jeffxwilcox) March 23, 2021

RIP Achilles, you would have loved gay marriage — suki (@desukidesu) March 23, 2021

RIP Marilyn, you would have hated bombshell — Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) March 24, 2021

RIP Albert Einstein you would have loved E=MC2 by Mariah Carey — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 24, 2021

RIP Natasha Romanoff, you would have loved Scarlet Witch pic.twitter.com/6WO5HJO4IT — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) March 25, 2021

RIP, Dot. You would have liked him. Mama, you would. — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) March 25, 2021

RIP socrates you would have loved replying to two classmates on a discussion board — EM (@uhhmmily) March 23, 2021

RIP Joan of arc you would have loved Lorde — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) March 23, 2021

Rip mrs lovett you would have loved the great british bake off — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) March 24, 2021

What are some of your favorites out there? Are you ready with your own “RIP…you would have loved…” bid? Let us know in the comments below!

