RIP David Prowse, the Man Behind Darth Vader

David Prowse, the actor who played the physical role of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has passed away at 85. The British bodybuilder and character actor performed the role of cinema’s most iconic villain, while James Earl Jones provided the voice. At a towering 6′ foot 6″ inches tall, the former British heavyweight weightlifting champion cut an imposing figure, making him a natural for the role. Prowse played Vader in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983).

It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwse @starwars #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE pic.twitter.com/dL2RmdIqg8 — Bowington Management (@BowingtonM) November 29, 2020

Prowse made a name for himself as the first Green Cross Code man, a public mascot/superhero designed to raise awareness about pedestrian road safety. His work with the campaign earned him an The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) honor in 2000. Prowse also worked as a fitness consultant to Harrods, and trained actors like Christopher Reeve for Superman and Cary Elwes for The Princess Bride. George Lucas first took notice of Prowse in his role as a bodyguard in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange.

Prowse said he was offered the roles of Chewbacca or Darth Vader, but quickly chose the latter. In an interview with the BBC, Prowse recalled, “I said, ‘Well, don’t say any more, George, I’ll have the villain’s part,’” adding “You always remember the bad guy.” Prowse also didn’t relish the idea of being stuck in the Chewbacca suit, exclaiming “I thought, ‘Oh, God no, three months in a gorilla skin, no thank you very much.’”

Many took to social media to remember Prowse:

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Incredibly sad to hear Dave Prowse has passed. It was a great gift to work with him and an honor to call him my friend 💔#RIPDaveProwse #StarWars — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) November 29, 2020

As a kid Dave Prowse couldn’t be more famous to me; stalking along corridors as evil incarnate in the part of Darth Vader & stopping a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in street as the Green Cross Code man. Rest in Peace, Bristol’s finest. https://t.co/VYdxM37JWb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 29, 2020

#DaveProwse has passed away. #fanfamily We knew him best as #DarthVader Dave got me into shape/trained me for my Role in Matador. He was a genuine, kind, loving man, loved life, family, fitness and his fans. Dave was a huge part of our #confamily his smile will be missed. Jb pic.twitter.com/t91c5JCcTS — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) November 29, 2020

I was fortunate enough to have #DaveProwse train me to get in shape for Princess Bride. He was a gentle soul with a heart as big as he was. So grateful to have had him in my life. My condolences to his family. Rest in Power, Dave. 🙏🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p991Cg4A3O — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) November 29, 2020

This photo fills me with such sadness today, after the death of David Prowse. What feels like a long time is actually so fleeting… pic.twitter.com/MZNwZTx1U5 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) November 29, 2020

It has been an absolute pleasure working with this wonderful man over the years. He truly was a gentle giant, and one of the kindest celebrities you could ever meet. 😢 Dave Prowse IS Darth Vader.#RIP#DavidProwse#DaveProwse #DarthVader pic.twitter.com/6qRfCX3LXv — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) November 29, 2020

In 2011, Prowse published his memoir, Straight from the Force’s Mouth. In 2015, he appeared in a documentary about his life titled I Am Your Father. Prowse was also a welcome presence at several fan conventions throughout his life, and relished his role in the iconic franchise.

May the Force be with him.

(via New York Times, featured image: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

