Emmy-winning comedian and voice-over actor Pat Carroll has passed away at 95. Carroll won an Emmy for Caesar’s Hour in 1957, and appeared in classic television series like The Danny Thomas Show, The Jimmy Durante Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER, and many more. Carroll’s daughter, Tara Karsian, confirmed her death on Instagram, writing “It is with a heavy heart that I write that my mother, Pat Carroll, has passed away at the grand old age of 95. We ask that you honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward)…”

While Carroll appeared in countless television series, game shows, and movies she is perhaps most famous for her iconic voice-over work as the villainous sea witch Ursula in Disney’s 1989 classic The Little Mermaid. Carroll continued to voice Ursula in spinoffs, games, and television series.

Carroll also lent her voice to cartoons like Yogi’s Treasure Hunt, Galaxy High School, Foofur, Pound Puppies, My Neighbor Totoro, and Superman. In addition to winning an Emmy, Carroll also garnered a Drama Desk award, a Grammy Award, and was a Tony Award nominee.

Many took to social media to remember Carroll:

I'm sad to hear that Pat Carroll passed away at the age of 95. A legend on stage, TV, and film, she's done a lot of amazing work throughout the years including in animation voicing Ursula in The Little Mermaid and Granny in the English dub of My Neighbor Totoro. I'll miss her. pic.twitter.com/II760hY9kH — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) July 31, 2022

Pat Carroll was an absolute legend. Rest In Peace, Queen. 💜 pic.twitter.com/1fhw4NhUJa — Michael Cuschieri (@MichaelCusch98) July 31, 2022

RIP Pat Carroll. pic.twitter.com/pGtHqKOrYB — Toon Hall of Fame (@ToonHallofFame) July 31, 2022

Pat Carroll played an LGBTQIA+ icon in Ursula. Ursula herself was inspired by LGBTQIA+ and camp icon Divine, and was dreamed up by an amazing LGBTQIA+ artist in Howard Ashman. And she played Ursula with unabashed gusto till the end. Rest in peace, queen. You deserve it. https://t.co/JaOrRwctLG — 🐻🕶️⚡ Drohan🔜Megaplex 2022🐻🕶️⚡ (@Tio_Drohan) July 31, 2022

Pat Carroll, who voiced Ursula throughout The Little Mermaid franchise, reads The Little Mermaid to a group of children ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ontUl6L9K2 — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) May 4, 2022

To lose Pat Carroll is to lose a piece of my childhood. THE LITTLE MERMAID, and her performance as Ursula, is legendary. In 2019 I was fortunate to see her video hello at the D23 convention. She was so happy celebrating THE LITTLE MERMAID. I'm heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/rz38bFgji2 — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) July 31, 2022

(via THR, featured image: screencap/Pioneers of Television)

