Archie Comics Editor in Chief Victor Gorelick Has Passed Away at 78

It's a sad day in Riverdale.

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 9th, 2020, 4:41 pm
the riverdale gang

(Archie Comics)

It’s a sad day in Riverdale as Archie comics EIC Victor Gorelick has passed away at 78. Gorelick’s passing was announced on the Archie Comics Twitter page, writing that “No person embodied the Archie spirit more than Victor, who was a leader, friend and mentor to everyone who walked through the doors of Archie.”

Gorelick had a storied career at Archie Comics, where he started working at 16 years old. He rose through the ranks and saw the company shift throughout the decades, changing storylines, adding new characters, and undergoing various design overhauls. Archie Comics are currently enjoying an all new audience thanks to the success of teen television series like Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Gorelick was awarded the Inkpot Award at the 2008 San Diego Comic-Con International.

Many artists and fans posted their condolences to social media:

Archie Comics started in 1939 under the name MLJ Comics, publishing mainly superhero stories. Archie and the Riverdale gang were created in 1941 by publisher John L. Goldwater and artist Bob Montana, along with writer Vic Bloom. Gorelick worked for Goldwater and MLJ co-founder Louis Silberkleit, starting in the art department where he learned how to ink and color, eventually becoming art director and then editor-in-chief.

While they may not know his name, Victor Gorelick has inspired legions of fans, not just of Archie, but of comic books in general. For countless readers, their love of comics began at the supermarket checkout line, begging their parents for a copy of Archie or Betty & Veronica. The wholesome world of Riverdale became a gateway to a lifelong love of the medium, opening up an exciting new world of artistic exploration.

(via CBR)

