It seems like every day, Republicans and right-wing media find a new thing to be outraged over. From drag shows to mentioning the existence of racism to Joe Biden saying fascism is bad, there are just so many things to be mad about when you’re a racist bigot in America these days.

The racist bigots at Newsmax apparently agree that it’s all too much to keep track of on its own, so they’ve created a handy acronym to keep it all straight.

They have come up with a method to keep track of all the things they are mad about pic.twitter.com/J2cqaHj6T1 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2022

Actually, I don’t know how “handy” that acronym is, since it’s so embarrassingly unwieldy they likely need a separate mnemonic device to remember it—which is made clear by that host’s obvious struggle to remember what each letter in “WAG JOE ‘CHAOS’ BIDEN” stands for. That’s understandable, because it is a lot of letters.

Here’s what they’re mad about now:

Woke Afghanistan Gas Prices Justice Department Oppresses Enemies Crime Hunter Approval Rating Obscenity Supply Chain Border Inflation Disunity Energy GONE No Respect

It will never not be hilarious that they genuinely think liberals and Democrats are the snowflakes.

