Right-Wing Media Had To Create a Lengthy Mnemonic Device To Remember All the Things They’re Mad About

By Sep 4th, 2022, 7:05 pm
Leslie Knope stands in front of a presentation screen with acrostic "DYNAMITE" displayed in a scene from Parks & Recreation.

It seems like every day, Republicans and right-wing media find a new thing to be outraged over. From drag shows to mentioning the existence of racism to Joe Biden saying fascism is bad, there are just so many things to be mad about when you’re a racist bigot in America these days.

The racist bigots at Newsmax apparently agree that it’s all too much to keep track of on its own, so they’ve created a handy acronym to keep it all straight.

Actually, I don’t know how “handy” that acronym is, since it’s so embarrassingly unwieldy they likely need a separate mnemonic device to remember it—which is made clear by that host’s obvious struggle to remember what each letter in “WAG JOE ‘CHAOS’ BIDEN” stands for. That’s understandable, because it is a lot of letters.

Here’s what they’re mad about now:

Woke

Afghanistan

Gas Prices

Justice Department

Oppresses

Enemies

Crime

Hunter

Approval Rating

Obscenity

Supply Chain

Border

Inflation

Disunity

Energy GONE

No Respect

It will never not be hilarious that they genuinely think liberals and Democrats are the snowflakes.

(via Acyn on Twitter, image: NBC)

