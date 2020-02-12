Things We Saw Today: Rick Moranis Will Return for Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Sequel
When I was growing up, there was a brief moment when in my mind the biggest movie star in the world had to be Rick Moranis. He was everywhere. Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, Spaceballs, and of course the iconic film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. So, the news today the Moranis is basically coming out of retirement to be part of Disney’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel, Shrunk, has all of us children of the ’80s (and others!) delighted!
Deadline reports that Moranis, who took time away from Hollywood in the late ’90s to spend time with family after the death of his wife, will return for the sequel which will be a theatrical release and not a Disney+ exclusive. This news comes after reports last week about the project, which made it sound pretty dark.
But the summary of this project might be different? This film, which will be directed by the original helmer, Joe Johnston, will focus on one of the Szalinski, kids, played by Josh Gad, who is aspiring to be a great scientist like his father but accidentally—get this!—shrinks the kids.
We’re hoping that Shrunk won’t be a bummer and will instead focus on the adventure and cool effects that made the original such a massive hit. Having Moranis back on our screens, however, will be a joy no matter what. We’ve missed you, Seymour.
Here are some other news items we spied today.
- A sequel to P.S., I Love You is happening, but this time with … podcasts? (via Vulture)
- Lauren Graham will star in the Disney+ Mighty Ducks series. (via TVLine)
- New Westworld poster has us hyped.
FREE WILL IS NOT FREE#Westworld | 3.15 | @HBO pic.twitter.com/DRXJRFJfMu
— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) February 12, 2020
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is getting quite a cast. (via EW)
- Deval Patrick has ended his presidential bid. (via NPR)
- Love this new world:
-
Last night:
Me: Got any homework?
Anna: Nah.
Me: Whatcha gonna do?
Anna: Have a map I’m working on.
Just found this on her desk. pic.twitter.com/9uulpX1Pve
— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 12, 2020
- Bong Joon Ho’s translator is working on her own film about awards season! Yes please! (via /Film)
- Shockingly, breaking the sound barrier is bad for real hedgehogs. (via SyFyWire)
- Love Lost? Hate cancer? Then bid on awesome Lost props and memorabilia in the Cancer Gets Lost auction to benefit cancer research! (via CancerGetsLost)
- And most importantly of course: Dogs.
Acceptable to be happy also sausage pic.twitter.com/VUjXSmcuHq
— Dog Solution (@DogSolutions) February 12, 2020
What did you see today?
