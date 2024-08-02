Richard Simmons’ Family Makes It Clear the Fitness Legend Didn’t Want This Pauly Shore Nonsense

Richard Simmons died last month, and that isn’t stopping Pauly Shore from trying to cash in on him. The fitness icon was a legend, and now Shore thinks that he is the perfect pick to play Simmons should a biopic come out of his death.

Recommended Videos

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Shore talked about how, in his mind, Simmons wanted him to play him some day. “I know he wanted me to do it,” Shore said, going on to say: “I don’t even know if that was him tweeting [disapproval] the whole time, to be quite honest. I don’t know who that was.”

Meanwhile, if it wasn’t Simmons, it was his family who ran his account, but either way, the Simmons team has spoken about this. There is no proof that Simmons wanted this. In fact, we have proof of the opposite. Simmons’ family clarified that he wrote his own posts and made sure they were exactly what he wanted to say, meaning he really did not want Shore to play him.

“Pauly Shore has recently made comments to Entertainment Tonight concerning his attempts to proceed with an unauthorized movie about Richard. You’ve seen here on Richard’s account what he had to say about the biopic,” a statement on X reads.

“Dicky absolutely wrote his own posts. He worked on them a week in advance, going over and over them to get the right message,” a quote posted (credited to Lenny Simmons) said. “He would often read them to Cathy and I beforehand. What he has NOT done was to text, email or call Pauly with anything; not even to wish him ‘Good Luck’ as Pauly has stated many times.”

He would often read them to Cathy and I beforehand. What he has NOT done was to text, email or call Pauly with anything; not even to wish him “Good Luck” as Pauly has stated many times.” 3/3 — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 31, 2024

Imagine wanting to play someone who didn’t want that

Simmons was working on his own biopic, talking about who he wanted to cast, and talking with studios before he passed away. Shore was also working on a biopic of Simmons called The Court Jester that Simmons did not approve of. In fact, Simmons essentially said “I don’t know that man” when he heard the news about it.

“I just read that a man that I don’t know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore. I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own bio pic with some help. Wait for this movie.”

I just read that a man that I don’t know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore. I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own bio pic with some help. Wait for this movie. — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) April 24, 2024

Shore ignoring what Simmons wanted to make a buck on his name is gross. No matter what way you spin it, Simmons said he didn’t want that to happen and that he doesn’t approve of the movie. I am happy his family is making his stance known after his passing.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy